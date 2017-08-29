Quiz: Should you talk to your new class crush?

Summer is over, and it’s got you searching your new classes for fresh meat (who hopefully will turn out to be your soulmate). That cute guy or gal has caught your eye, and you’re not sure if you should strike up a conversation. Well, we at the Clog have got you covered. Take our quiz to be 110% confident about whether or not you should make that important first move.

Is your classroom or hall really hot? All the time – where’s the friggin’ AC? Not really — it’s actually quite chilly. I don’t know because I don’t plan on going to class again. Yikes. Do you have any friends in class? Yeah, I have a ton. Just a couple, but they’re on the waitlist. Uh-oh. No. Zilch. Zero. I need more friends. Is your professor interesting? The best one I’ve had at UC Berkeley so far! I’ve fallen asleep every lecture. So-so. Have you talked to your crush yet? We made eye contact, does that count? I said, “Hey” once. A couple times — we sat next to each other. What’s your favorite dessert? Cupcakes, duh! Nothing, I’m on a diet since yesterday. I always scream for ice cream (especially since it’s been so freaking hot lately). Do you like going to the movies? No, I’m more of a Netflix-and-chill kind of person. Who doesn’t?? If I don’t pay for it! You like to keep things simple and on the down low, but you’re not positive you actually like this person. We recommend giving it a few weeks to really determine whether or not you want to try talking to your potential soulmate. Don’t rock the boat and say anything right now you may regret. Your crush probably likes you too (you’re one of the lucky ones)! We say go for it — just move fast before someone else does. Worst-case scenario, nothing will happen. Second-worse case, you get friend-zoned (which isn’t actually that bad because we all love making friends). Best case, though, you will have gotten yourself a date! You’re kind of in the gray area, Wait until next lecture and see how you feel. Then, just act on whatever impulse comes naturally!

Avanti Mehrotra is the assistant blog editor. Contact Avanti Mehrotra at [email protected].