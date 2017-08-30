UCPD is investigating two burglaries that took place at Clark Kerr Campus on Tuesday, according to a Nixle alert released Wednesday morning.

UCPD responded to Clark Kerr Campus for an in-progress burglary about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The three female victims, who occupied the dorm room in Building 3, woke up about 5:50 a.m. to a female burglar ransacking their room. When the victims confronted the suspect, she fled the scene.

UCPD responded to a report of a second burglary in the same building about 11:11 a.m. Tuesday.

“The male victim placed his laptop on his desk at approximately 12:05 a.m. and went to sleep. When the victim awoke at approximately 9:45 a.m. he discovered that his laptop was missing,” the alert said. “The victim’s roommate noticed a suspicious female loitering in the hallway near their room at approximately 2:39 a.m.”

According to the alert, the suspicious female matched the description of the suspect from the first burglary. The alert added that a suspect involved in the burglaries has been identified, although UCPD did not identify her in the alert.

The alert described the suspect as a Latina or Middle Eastern female, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighing 130-140 lbs. The suspect was also described as having short, curly, dark hair, a medium build and wearing a dark blue, polyester-type jacket, dark-colored short shorts and possibly flip-flops.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call UCPD at 510-642-0472.

Chantelle Lee is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.