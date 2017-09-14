In light of the rallies taking place in response to Ben Shapiro’s talk scheduled for today, the Berkeley Police Department is asking for community cooperation in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery and assault during an April 15 protest, according to a Nixle alert issued by BPD.

The victim of the robbery was live-streaming a protest at the Civic Center Park about 12 p.m. on April 15 when a group of people allegedly attacked him and stole his phone. The victim was able to identify one of the alleged attackers in a YouTube video, pictured in the Nixle alert.

According to BPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel, BPD is unsure of whether or not the identified person will attend the rallies today, or if he is involved in organizations in the city or campus.

BPD is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the attack to call the BPD Detective Division at 510-981-5818.

