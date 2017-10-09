Columns

No “romance” option: How Dragon Age depicts sexuality

Pressing Restart

By | Staff

mumulin_mug

We were sitting by our campfire in the woods, keeping watch for the night. Everyone else in the party had gone to sleep, except Morrigan and I. Morrigan, the witch of the wilds that I met all those months ago. She was distrustful of people, including me and my companions, yet she joined me to fight the Darkspawn that emerged from underground to lay waste to humanity.

Despite her outward appearance of disdain towards others, she has come to be a good friend, saving my back hundreds of times. With her spirited eyes, sharp wit, and fluid movements as she summoned deadly lightning storms, she was…mesmerizing and surprisingly human, far from the monstrous “witch of the wilds” that I had heard about.

My ears were turning red, which I chalked up to the intensity of the flames near me. I wanted to tell her, but I didn’t know how she’d react.  Now was as good of a time as any, I figured.

I right-clicked on Morrigan’s three-dimensional figure and my female elf character walked towards her, initiating a virtual conversation. I was already familiar with the romance mechanics of this game, Dragon Age: Origins, from talking to the other characters in the game. When I hit a certain number in their “approval” system, I could click on the “Romance” option. Yet, unlike those characters, no such option appeared for Morrigan on my screen.

Morrigan is straight. Well, designed to be, by a company of game developers and writers. It was realistic. It’s literally the societal norm. It made sense. Sort of.

Morrigan was blunt, independent and harsh, yet grows to care for others and trust them throughout the story. Maybe I saw in her some of the characteristics I admire in others. Maybe I saw some of myself. Whatever it was, Dragon Age’s Morrigan, a creation of code, writing, and voice acting, had given me role-playing experience where, through my female character, I was a woman interested in another woman, and I couldn’t do jack about it.

Writers seem to design video game characters along rigid archetypes of sexuality and gender. Of course, one does not simply choose who they love. If she’s a straight woman, then that’s that.

But, I can’t help but criticize this depiction of heterosexuality that almost seems compulsive: the writers restrict Morrigan to a heteronormative label that appears at odds with her upbringing. As witches, she and her mother are both persecuted by men who ordered to capture or kill them, forcing the two women to seek refuge in the woods.

The sole option of male-female romance limits Morrigan to loving and caring for someone she’d been taught to fear and distrust her entire life. There is no available way to display interest towards Morrigan as a female character, who might understand Morrigan better through similar experiences.

It’s not as if Dragon Age: Origins lacks representation (though many video games do), but even when characters divert from heterosexual norms, they’re relegated to oppressive and stereotypical pigeonholes. For instance, Leliana, the other young female character who can join you, is openly bisexual, but also a deceitful figure who once used her sexuality to covertly spy on nobles. Similarly, the male bisexual character, Zevran, was an orphan raised in a brothel and grew up to be an assassin for political figures. He often jokes about having used seduction in order to carry out his missions.

While Leliana and Zevran are written differently, their depiction pigeonholes bisexual people into the well-tread stereotypes as dangerous and sexually promiscuous. I do believe that the writers’ intentions were positive, since Leliana and Zevran are some of my favorite three-dimensional characters who divert from compulsive heterosexuality. While I revel in their complexity and the relatability of their internal moral battles, I wish they didn’t need a stereotypical backstory to try to explain their sexuality.

Even though in real life, my personality and identity are not dictated by lines of code, I’ve felt a similar restriction when it came to expressing romantic interest. My first times playing Dragon Age had coincided with my realization that I was crushing hard on a close female friend. While I had known for a while that I liked girls, it was the first time that I had felt confronted by the “unnaturalness” of my queer identity. I didn’t even know for sure if she was straight, but I was so fearful of her reaction to my “deviance” from the norm. I stayed quiet. Like in the game, there was no option for me.

Mumu Lin writes the Monday column on living life through video games. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @spacelass.

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  • Cade Somers

    Morrigan was never told to fear templars because they were men; she was told to fear them because they would force her into a circle. It’s unfortunate to see a “fan” of the series twist logic to make the game seem bigoted.

  • Elena Zimmerman

    You are talking about Dragon Age Origins, released in 2009. There were specific plot-reasons in that game to gate the romances with Alistair and Morrigan dealing with succession and final battle. In the follow up game, Dragon Age 2, released in 2011, all four romances (2 males, 2 females) were opened to all Protagonists, without gender gates. Finally, the third game. DA:I, BioWARE rolled out some insane number of romances (10, I think) with gender gates and a couple of racial gates (as in Qunari or “Dwarven” “race” being gated). I’d suggest using a more recent game to examine whatever biases you are seeing. As for Morrigan, she was taught not to be afraid of men, but to use them, and that’s just what she does to the Male who’d romance her specifically in the context of DAO.

  • Ghast Whisperer

    You misread Morrigan. She was not taught by Flemeth to “fear” men; she was taught to USE them. If you befriend Morrigan as a man, she confesses that she wasn’t aware friendship with a man was even possible; men are either lovers, tools or enemies.

  • hexecute

    “the writers restrict Morrigan to a heteronormative label that appears at odds with her upbringing… The sole option of male-female romance limits Morrigan to loving and caring for someone she’d been taught to fear and distrust her entire life.”

    FYI, this is pretty offensive. You’re either implying that women become lesbians after being mistreated by men (an old, debunked stereotype) or that straight women can’t be mistreated by men. This is not something I expected from the Daily Cal.

  • FangerZero

    I do think the option should be there, to at the very least turn you down. Also, just because someone doesn’t grow up around men and is told that men are not to be trusted does not mean she is automatically a homosexual.

    She did live close enough to town to observe other humans, so it’s not like she didn’t know the norms. However, I don’t think that plays a role on sexuality. It’s blatantly obvious that humans were meant to be heterosexual, it’s the whole point of two genders. Therefore it stands to reason that Morrigan’s heterosexual choice is not a surprise.

  • Nunya Beeswax

    You’re trying awfully hard to mount a convincing critique hear, but most of what I’m reading boils down to “Wah, I can’t make this girl like me.” Welcome to practically every man’s life, sweetheart.

  • William Wallace

    DA has always impressed me, yet also irritated me as well with the romance selections. Sera (DA3), is far from straight. But her character I so fell in love with. It was beyond frustrating. I would have given my virtual life for her. But she was the statue in the museum that you could not touch. But such is real life. People also may have various experiences that define them, but not in the way you would think. People can react differently from the same experience and come away with different ideas and feelings. But, as one comment stated, the game can be moded allowing you to fulfill your want and desire. Unfortunately there are no mods in real life. Wish they were.

  • Kurios

    If you want a broader selection of sexuality for dragon age there a number of mods that will provide it

  • Schmidtsan

    This is one of the dumbest articles I’ve read in many, many years. Good job.

  • Adam

    I think you missed the fact that there’s very little gender disparity in Thedas (with the exception of the Chantry…which places women above men). So your idea that because Morrigan is a witch, she’s been taught to fear men. That doesn’t fit with the world building. There are plenty of female templars, and theoretically they’re all under the command of a woman.

    It should also be noted that they’ve made changes since the first game. In Dragon Age 2, all four romance options are open to both genders. In Inquisition, they can flirt with all characters (except maybe Varric?), regardless of whether the character is romance-able.

    An interesting read, but I can’t really agree with your criticisms, especially considering how forward-thinking the series is in general. I understand the relation to your real life, and I’ve been there, too. It just doesn’t seem to match up to the game I know.

    • Nunya Beeswax

      None of the romance options in DA are shining advertisements for their sexual preferences. Pretty much every character is flawed in some way, which is all in keeping with the more or less dark-fantasy setting of the game.