Berkeley College Republicans president impeached by secretary amid power struggle

Jasmany Flores/File

By , and

Update 10/15/2017: This article has been updated to reflect additional information from Bradley Devlin.

Troy Worden was allegedly ousted as the president of Berkeley College Republicans by the organization’s secretary at the end of its Thursday evening meeting.

Bradley Devlin, the secretary of BCR, said he moved for a vote of no confidence against Worden in part because of Worden’s poor handling of Ben Shapiro’s appearance on campus Sept. 14, which was organized by BCR. According to Devlin, Worden did not show up to help on the day of the event until hours after Devlin had arrived and failed to complete simple tasks, such as coordinating kosher meals for Shapiro.

“This removal is for the long-term good of the Berkeley College Republicans and for the Berkeley community as a whole,” Devlin said.

The club allegedly intends to appoint a “less ‘alt-right’ ” member as president and bring back “actual Republican ideals,” according to a BCR member who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for his reputation. Devlin confirmed that he intends to run for president in place of Worden.

Devlin said he was concerned that he was observing BCR leadership shifting away from Constitutional conservatism and toward blind “tribalism” supporting Trump. Additionally, Devlin criticized Worden’s decision to involve himself in “Free Speech Week,” a four-day event that was organized by the Berkeley Patriot in conjunction with Milo Yiannopoulos, when BCR’s legal counsel advised club members to dissociate from the event to avoid Yiannopoulos taking advantage of them for publicity.

“I’m not here for a troll factory, I’m here to make political activists,” Devlin said. “If the Berkeley College Republicans came under new leadership, we would still be inviting speakers that some think are controversial and disagree with, but it would be for education and not to troll the university.”

According to Worden, not all of BCR’s board members were in attendance, and Devlin also allegedly counted the votes by himself without any oversight. The majority of the people who voted, Worden alleged, were freshman pledges from Devlin’s fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, who had no affiliation with BCR.

“Essentially, he brought in a large group of people who, because they signed papers, claimed that they could vote in the election … and then declared the results that I was impeached,” Worden alleged. “We will not allow the ego of one individual board member to distract the club (from) its overarching goals (of) supporting the Republican Party (and) supporting the Free Speech Movement.”

Devlin, however, stated that although some of the members he brought to vote were from Alpha Tau Omega, none of them were pledges. He added that a proctor had been present to help him tally and check the votes and that the final vote was 30-2 to impeach Worden.

Worden alleged that after Devlin announced the impeachment, he and his fraternity members went outside the room and “let out a cheer.”

BCR member Pranav Jandhyala was not at the meeting Thursday night but heard about the incident afterward. He said he was taken “by surprise” but added that he hoped the situation would be resolved.

“A lot of us didn’t know that this was coming or that this was happening,” Jandhyala said. “Nothing is productive when there’s fighting in a club, and in order to be a successful club on campus … the only way to really do that is remaining united.”

Despite Devlin’s impeachment announcement, Worden said he still considers himself to be the president of BCR.

“I absolutely dispute it, and actual BCR members dispute it. Any claims he makes to my being impeached (are) false entirely. There’s no grain of truth in it,” Worden alleged. “Now, all he’s done is (create) confusion for the Berkeley community.”

Devlin acknowledged that is a “problem” that Worden has refused to acknowledge the impeachment. Devlin said he has reached out to former, respected BCR members to come and validate the constitutionality of the impeachment.

Contact Chantelle Lee, Harini Shyamsundar and Ashley Wong at [email protected].

  • Saved @CaliforniaGreat:disqus

  • C Bierbauer78

    A trumpanzee got himself chimpeached!
    No one saw that one coming!!

  • C Bierbauer78

    The chickens participated in a coup. Who could have anticipated this absurdity?
    Well anything is possible in TrumpAmerikkka!

    • California Defender

      The usurpers represent the Clinton-Bush-Obama globalist military-industrial complex establishment.

      What does that have to do with Trump?

  • C Bierbauer78

    Gosh golly, the Haters of the BCR even hate each other as much as they hate free Americans for their freedoms!

    • California Defender

      What in Hades did you smoke last night?

      Well, you got one thing right: there is a civil war going on in the Republican Party. You should try it before Clinton the Third wins the nomination resulting in President Bannon sweeping into office.

      On second thought, don’t! 😉

  • RafaMarquez

    good, good. Less Ann Coulter and Milo Y, and more David French, Mark Levin, and others who arent interested first and foremost in throwing political bombs

    • California Defender

      French? Smart guy, no doubt, but he was the establishment’s hand selected plan B (by Bill Kristol, no less) after the stunning collapse of Bush the Third. Also a huge supporter of Mitt Romney, the stiff cardboard face of the 1% establishment. He would fit in nicely at Berkeley.

      And Levin doesn’t throw political bombs? He’s been throwing ’em left and right for years. He just threw a big one as he says there is a coup taking place against the President. Like Coulter and Milo, he knows the only way to wake up the sleeping masses is to be loud… and right.

  • Edward

    Boy does this bring back memories. Over a half century ago we (a bunch of freshmen) voted out the management of the college radio station (a bunch of sophomores) and took it over. We didn’t do half bad. We managed to get a broadcast license and go big time. Yee Haw! Ah, those were the days. Our faculty adviser was greatly amused by the whole show.

  • Paul-Kealoha Blake

    Troy has done more to endanger the credibility and integrity of Berkeley Republicans than any member or representative in memory. Taking cues from his Fuher Donald he has completely missed the true target values of the Republican base. It is not solely the Right wing base that is misreading its base… the Left has done the same but they got focused a little quicker. The Left presumed their base to be far more conservative than they truly were. The Right misread the degree of hateful support they thought they had within their ranks. Republicans are not as hateful as Troy would have us believe.

    • California Defender

      Everybody is more leftist on the left and the right than the establishment realizes? Too funny!

      Spoken like a true bubbled Berkeleyite.

    • intec

      Amen. He needs to take a class on honest Abe Lincoln.

  • s randall

    Fake news.

  • gamerunknown

    When Republicans nail platformism

  • DidYouBuiltIt

    Sounds like a fraternity prank to stay relevant in the pubilic’s eye.

  • gonegirl

    Perfect microcosm of the current Republican party as a whole.

    • California Defender

      Indeed.

      On one side you have a president acting the best interest of the people and to uphold the anti-establishment conservative ideals that elected him.

      On the other, you have usurpers who act in the best interest of their own private group and to uphold the established status quo of that group.

  • Jack Spencer

    Sounds like an attempted coup. At least the BCR is relevant again. (I think.)

    • St. Juan

      good grief. please use words you know the meaning of. this is hardly a coup.

      • misterveritas666

        Yeah, we reserve that word for describing *that* blah man’s activities since “leaving” office.

      • California Defender

        A coup is the illegal taking of government power which appears to be exactly what was attempted. They are often violent, but that’s usually the act of leftists, not establishment globalist Republicans (unless they are invading a small third world country for profit).

      • Jack Spencer

        Beg to differ.

  • CamNewton

    Berkeley Republicans is literally just made up of: white men who feel like they’re being screwed for being white and male, pseudo-intellectuals who think it practical to deregulate and privatize everything (despite Cal being a public school), and finally short Indian men who deep down wished they were white — and think that being republican will somehow get them closer to that goal in some absurd way.

    • Simi S.

      did u not read the article?

      BCR member Pranav Jandhyala is mentioned, that dont sound like a “white men”

      • rle1315

        did u not read his comment?

        • The part about Indian men is racist.

        • California Defender

          I believe he did which is why he correctly identified it as racist.

      • misterveritas666

        Idiot, troll, or malfunctioning bot?

        Hard to tell….

        Who cares?

    • California Defender

      After visiting the Berkeley College Republicans’ website, I can see:

      1. Many men and women of different races who are all being screwed by the globalist establishment.

      2. Intellectual arguments that do include deregulation and privatization which is the bedrock of our nation’s economic success (which makes UCB a better and more affordable university).

      3. Short Indian men boldly and bravely expressing their political views within the most oppressive university in America even as leftists insult their physical appearance.

    • SMH

      .

      “[those] Indian men who deep down wished they were white — and think that being republican will somehow get them closer to that goal in some absurd way.”

      Yyyyepp…, I said this last year about those *coconuts*.

      But *coconuts* — darkies on the outside — that white Republicans *do* love for the white Republicans to “show” they’re “not” racists.

      .

    • SMH

      ..

      Martin Luther King said that for all the U.S. rails against socialism, the U.S. itself is actually a socialist country: the U.S. practices socialism for the rich, but preaches capitalism to the poor.

      The U.S. is a country that privatizes corporate profits, but socializes corporate losses.

      ..

  • Mike

    Republicans at UC Berkeley are the counter-culture. Liberals are the status-quo. It is a mad, mad world.

    • RafaMarquez

      i would describe the folks Republicans at Cal bring as subversive

  • EECS student

    And all you (Troy) have done is create chaos for the Berkeley community.