Retracted: Behind the scenes

By | Senior Staff

Editor’s note: The editorial cartoon that ran in our opinion page Oct. 13 failed to meet our editorial standards and has been retracted.

The cartoon hearkened to clearly anti-Semitic tropes. It should not have been published, and we sincerely apologize that it was.

The cartoon depicted Alan Dershowitz presenting as he crouched on a stage, with his body behind a cardboard cutout labeled “The Liberal Case for Israel.” Dershowitz was drawn with twisted limbs. His foot was crushing a Palestinian person; placed in his hand was a depiction of an IDF soldier next to someone the soldier had shot.

We apologize to our readers and members of our staff who were hurt by the cartoon. We especially apologize to Alan Dershowitz for the ways it negatively impacted him both personally and professionally.

As is clear in the outpouring of criticisms and condemnations by community members both in Berkeley and beyond, the cartoon was unacceptable. The thoughts of several community members have since been published in the form of letters to the editor.

Covering a community means listening to that community and reflecting its beliefs, feelings, fears and opinions. As part of our ongoing education, we will be meeting with local religious leaders and experts to improve our understanding of the historical context behind these types of images and contemporary manifestations of anti-Semitism.

Additionally, we are ensuring that a detailed knowledge of the history of harmful visual propaganda becomes an integral part of how we train our staff.

We understand and take responsibility for the harm we have caused our readers and our staff. We hear you, we accept your criticism, and we will learn from our errors.

Karim Doumar is the editor in chief. Contact him at [email protected]

  • Susie Hill

    There is no shortage of anti-Israel and antisemitic speech in the Bay area but the utterly vile nature of the Daily Cal cartoon following Alan Dershowitz’s visit is truly appalling. Now is the time for those of us in the local CAL community who value civility and tolerance to take a stand and demand that all campus or student funds that directly subsidize the Daily Cal will be cut off as soon as possible. In addition, we should advise businesses and non-profit organizations (including UC affiliated enterprises) such as CAL Performances that they will be at risk of consumer boycotts if they continue to subsidize hate speech with their advertising dollars. Enough is enough.

  • Susie Hill

    Not surprising to see The Daily CAL publish this and get past the Editorial Staff. As a family of a CAL alum and former employee we no longer support the school financially when they come knocking for their annual donation. Chancellor Christ, my wish is to see you call a meeting with both the poster of this cartoon and the entire staff of this paper to explain that this will not be tolerated in the future.

    • Arafat

      Good for you, Susie. Spread the word. Cal is our enemy, America’s enemy. Let them sink or swim on their own. They’ve worked hard to earn that right and I, for one, will take joy in watching them sink.

  • Nina

    Joel Mayorga, when was the last time you were in Israel? Asking for a friend.

  • SecludedCompoundTTYS

    HAVE YOU BEEN TO ISRAEL JOEL??!??!?!?!? I’ve never been so heated by an article. I guess I know where the real Nazi’s are. This is literally out of the Nazi handbook, Joel, I know you don’t care but have you even been to Israel?

  • Net2wolf

    Take a good look at The Daily Californian’s attempt to gain eyeballs with Goebel’s/SS type cartoons. Like in all true Democracies our killing is in self defense and if not it is in the courts. Yet take a good look at its pages for the last year as there are no articles and comics denouncing the real criminals of the world. The top killers of their own people: North Korea, China, Iran, Syria, etc. HMMMM is their’s (the editorial staff) an agenda of demonizing, not perfect, but democracies, alive with law and order, libertarian courts, and judeo-Christian morals? Obviously, it glorifies Socialism as it has nothing negative ever to write or draw about them convicting Trump of stupidity for accepting a congratulatory call from the democratically elected leader of Taiwan but swooning at Obama’s warming relations with the killers of Cuban, the Castros/ If it were 1939 this paper would be the cheeleader of two other leftist dictators, Stalin and Hitler!

  • American Sulla

    Perhaps the more interesting question is “so what if it is?” Is everyone required to love and agree with semites? If so, who is doing the requiring and why do they get to decide what you are allowed to say or think?

  • g33dav3y

    There is only one group trying to make their land completely free of another people based on their religion, and murdering families and children to achieve that aim. HINT #1: it’s not the Jews. HINT #2: it’s not the Israeli government. HINT #3: it’s not the Israeli army or police.

  • the dailycal shows its true colors.

  • SamXie

    Dershowitz’s response (from the Daily Wire)

    My first reaction was surprise that the official student newspaper of a major state university would publish a Dur Sturmer-type cartoon which would have fit comfortably into any Nazi publication.

    My second reaction is what I’ve always believed, and that is, there is very little difference between the Nazis of the hard Right and the anti-Semites of the hard Left. This obviously was a hard Left neo-Nazi cartoon.

    My third reaction is, I’m surprised that it was treated with as little response. Imagine if a comparably anti-black or anti-woman or anti-gay cartoon was ever published in the Berkeley student newspaper. Again, it reflects for me the incredible double standard in tolerance that people have toward anti-Semitism.

    • Oakley

      Thanks for sharing this

      Many of the comments from Mr Dershowitz regarding the extreme antisemtisim and double standards are echoed below

  • Matt McLaughlin
    • Matt McLaughlin

      Half the Holocaust happened in Soviet held lands. WC gave Stalin half of Poland

  • Matt McLaughlin

    A THREAT FROM WITHIN: A CENTURY OF JEWISH OPPOSITION TO ZIONISM,
    by Yakov M. Rabkin,
    Zed Books Ltd. (Distributed in the U.S. by Palgrave Macmillan),
    261 Pages,
    $35.00.

    While many in Israel and in Jewish communities in the U.S. and other countries now promote the idea that Zionism and Judaism are, in effect, the same and that opposition to Zionism constitutes “anti-Semitism,” the historical fact — largely untold — is that, for most of its history, Zionism has been a decidedly minority movement among Jews throughout the world.

    • Oakley

      How can that be true when one-half of the worlds Jews live in Israel?

    • Arafat

      So, priests abused you. Why do you then turn on Jews? It’s illogical which tells us all we need to know about you.

  • Ron Jeffry

    that the left produces this hatred is why I say deport the author and MAGA!

  • Oakley

    Could you imagine a cartoon even minimally critical of Linda Sarsour, a woman who has lied repeatedly and made both misogynist comments racist, being published here?

  • JB Don’t Dance

    Blatant hypocrisy and anti semitism. Surprising from Cal? Unfortunately no. Aside from the fact that Dershowitz is anti settlement, do you understand as he does that Israeli security actions are and always have been since 1948 necessitated by the self proclaimed Palestinian people and the Arabs who are inhospitable to them agreeing on just one thing–kill the Jews!

  • rab

    This is shameful, hateful and fairly ignorant. I know, Joel, you must feel woke and all, seeing as this is your first foreign policy oriented cartoon at Berkeley and you’ve discovered that Jews and Israel are an easy target, but in reality what you’ve drawn here is grotesque and not in the way you meant.

    I’m wondering whether your ignorance comes by way of classes and faculty or by way of interacting with students who are hostile to Israel?

    Either way, you don’t know much and certainly not enough to be putting out this type of hateful editorial. Well, let me rephrase that, if you do know enough and this wasn’t ignorance, then you’re simply an out and out liar and bigot. I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt that you’re ignorant and therefore drew this. If I were you, I’d reach out to Dershowitz and ask for an education. You have a lot to learn.

    • Arafat

      Joel is an enlightened Leftist. He’s not interested in learning or facts. He drank the Kool-Aid.

  • PITA 13

    Mr. Mayorga,
    With no disrespect intended, I do want to remain civil and all, as your edict requires for us living outside your bubble. My Granddaughter thought your school a good one to send an application to. I told her you all represented the absolute worst this country has to offer anyone. Your “cartoon” only confirmed what I already knew, it swayed her opinion away from “how cool it would be to attend” to how gross and stupid you all are. Thanks for that. You all need a refresher course in propaganda 101, you’re slipping. Thanks

  • Matt McLaughlin

    Zionist Jews weren’t the first to settle Palestine ” – Rabbi Rabkin

    http://www.yakovrabkin.ca/english/articles/judaism-zionism-and-israel/judaism-vs-zionism-in-the-holy-land/

    • ZZ

      Lol.
      Yakov Rabkin is not a rabbi.
      Not did you interpret his writings correctly.

      Nice try liar. Long live the Nakba

    • Oakley

      “Judaic opposition to Zionism may seem negligible today. Many … Jews have come to see in Israel the only hope … Jewish identity. Many Orthodox Jews have also embraced the Zionist worldview…”

      Y. Rabkin.

      Lol. You lose.

  • Arafat

    While Israelis laud their scientists, their artists, their doctors and multiple Nobel Prize nominees and recipients, Palestinians have a long and ignominious tradition of extolling the virtues of those who commit mass murder, slaughter innocents on buses and hijack commercial airliners. Public squares and streets are named after them and their children are taught to emulate them. The contrast between Israeli and Palestinian society could not be starker. One society celebrates and encourages progress and life while the other has morphed itself into a death cult, steeped in perverted traits that are an anathema to Western civilization.

    And, of course, Cal Berkeley celebrates the murderous terrorists.

  • Arafat

    The following defines Cal Berkeley to a “T”.

    “The Nazification of Israelis—and by extension Jews—is both breathtaking in its moral inversion and cruel in the way it makes the actual victims of the Third Reich’s horrors a modern-day reincarnation of that same barbarity. It is, in the words of Boston University’s Richard Landes, “moral sadism,” a salient example of Holocaust inversion that is at once ahistorical, disingenuous, and grotesque in its moral and factual inaccuracy.”

    • Matt McLaughlin

      Right, like Jews hv the monopoly on suffering. Try 800 years under the Limies who shoe-horned you into Palestine. No Protestants no Jewish Ulster. Bloody Balfour got his nickname blowing Irish away 15 min from where Reagan’s family tree resides, SW Ireland.

      • Arafat

        Matt,

        It’s obviously true what they say: Your people think with their hearts and use their brains to absorb liquor.

        • Matt McLaughlin

          Why reply to a fake Jew?

          • Oakley

            It didn’t take too long for the mask to drop

            Filthy anti Semite

            Like most of those supporting Palestinians.

          • lspanker

            FWIW, there is plenty of empirical evidence linking the IRA and its various splinter factions (PIRA, Real IRA) with Fatah and Hizb’allah…

        • lspanker

          Matt is merely regurgitating the craic which I have heard on more than one occasion from ultra-Finian nutters in pubs located in such garden spots as Falls Road in Belfast and the Bogside in ‘Derry. My experience in the Bogside was especially memorable thanks to the hospitality of the locals, who tossed rocks and bottles at my dark green Rover 416 rental car with UK (Peterborough) plates as I drove down the B507 heading towards Letterkenny Road one lovely late summer afternoon during Marching Season in the late 1990’s. Good thing they prefer footy as a sport, as their pitching capability as demonstrated that day would make them poor choices for baseball or cricket…

          • Arafat

            Yeah…it’s a shame people like this drink themselves to death. {Sarc/off}

          • Arafat

            It’s surprising the coal-crackers could muster the motivation to leave their bar stools. You must have really pissed the harpies off. :)

          • lspanker

            Nothing I did personally, just driving a dark green British manufacture vehicle with the reg number scheme (alpha, 3 numbers, 3 letters) in use in England at the time. Never mind the AVIS plate frame, they were damn sure I was some spy from the British Army. Ay, ta Finians ar a wee bit slow tae kitch on, soes tay ar.

      • lspanker

        And you Finians did your share of killing and terrorizing as well along with the proddie militias, so it’s not like it was a one-sided affair, was it?

      • ZZ

        Got it.
        So you really don’t care about Palestinians; you just hate Jews and Brits.

        This is why the Palestinians are largely ignored outside of fringe groups consisting of trade unionists, college students, or washed-up hippies. They can’t attract a legitimate group of supporters with their hateful messages and all-or-nothing thinking. That is why the Palestinian condition is as wretched and pathetic as it is. And it won’t change anytime soon.

        • Matt McLaughlin

          My point is: why hate Jews? Zionism not popular among Jews, 1917. Zionism is Protestant. Brits did the same Ulster 1600s

          • Oakley

            Invert much?

            As I recall, the delegates to then Zionist congresses and the members of the Jewish agency were Jewish.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            4 out of 197 Jews (Basel, 1887 ) were from Palestine. Don’t cha think you ought have lived there first?

          • Matt McLaughlin

            4 out of 197 Jews (Basel, 1887 ) were from Palestine. Don’t cha think you ought have lived there first?

          • Arafat

            Priests like Matt a lot.

          • Zionism is Protestant? While it is true that some Protestants supported Zionism, most don’t seem to in Great Britain. Put down the whiskey and deal with the real world

          • Matt McLaughlin

          • I appreciate your need to quote an unsighted politicized summary by a Turk in a conspiracy website. But the fact is that religious Zionism is older than political Zionism. I’m not just talking about the fact that Orthodox Jews pray for restoration of Israel and the temple 3 times a day or that Jews try to retake the land a half-dozen times since the Romans occupied it, with Jewish control of Jerusalem as late as 618ce. During the last Byzantine Persian War, an army of Persian Jews, led by the son of the diasporic Jewish Prince liberated Jersusalem for a time.
            But more recently, religious Zionism as a movement to restore Jews and resettle the land pre seeded practical Zionism by a generation.
            When hurtful was still in diapers, the modern religious Zionist movement was born.
            Look up Rabbi Yehuda Hirsch Kalischer

          • Matt McLaughlin

            I’ve gone thru this same conversation a number of times. There’s no doubt about what you say how ancient prayers are for return.We’re talking physical Zionism. Battleships, bayonets, unseated Declarations from on-high, the real stuff. If you hv twitter I’m at @lochlannmatt I have much documents posted, Sydenham to Ghandi

          • I didn’t just mention prayers. I noted a movement of Orthodox Jews moving back to Ottoman-occupied Israel, and learning to farm to settle the land and reclaim it over time.
            BTW, Israel has never had a battleship

          • Matt McLaughlin

          • When I clicked on the link, it sent me to a section talking about Jews not being the only ones in Ottoman occupied Israel and that some far leftist liked being a ghetto boy rather than having a Jewish state because of his third Worldist views. How exactly does that respond to what I wrote?

          • lspanker

            Matt, it’s the 21st Century. Ever consider that young people of Protestant and Catholic background can learn to live with each other in peace, or are you more interested in re-fighting the Battle of the Boyne to see if your side can win this time?

          • Matt McLaughlin

            The topic is 1917. Can you handle it? More paving-over?
            Of course, DERRY the Protestant Jerusalem.

  • Arafat

    The Left and Islam really do join and merge in academia. Higher education is a fraud and it has been sold out by the Deans, Chairs, and Presidents of all Universities. This is no different than the Nazi scholars peopling the universities in Germany to justify anti-Jew hatred with scholarly treatise.

  • Arafat

    I’m constantly congratulating liberals on their being elected as spokes’tards for Islam.

  • Arafat

    Yesterday, I was a mentally imbalanced psychopath standing on the edge of a steep cliff. Today, after reading the Koran, I have taken a step forward.

  • Arafat

    Muslims are surely the most deeply prejudiced people in the world. Such errant nonsense and race hatred go right past the Leftarded cultural Marxists.

    • Matt McLaughlin

      Yeah, but there’s 1.3 billion Muslims. 300 pound gorilla. Look out Evangelical boo-ger

      • Oakley

        So might means right?
        You would have done well in Stalinist Russia. Useful idiot

      • Arafat

        Tru day, but 1.250 billion of them live like cavemen. It took the Donald six months to turn ISIS into dust.

        • Matt McLaughlin

          It doesn’t matter what their standard of living. They can arrive and vote. Ps ISIS lives from what I read. And Assad? The Brits used gas shells Gaza, 1917. Whats the prob?

          • Arafat

            The problem is your Catholic priest molesting you and your turning your shame into anti-Semitism.

  • Arafat

    Joel,

    You would have made an excellent collaborator for the Master Race.

  • Arafat

    I often wonder how a human brain takes all information coming into it and changes reality into just the opposite. Beyond my comprehension what makes a lib brain become so stupid.

  • SamXie

    If Joel had actually attended Dershowitz’s talk, he would have heard about the many points of disagreement he had with the policies of the Israeli government. But instead, he chooses to base his cartoon on what he thinks Dershowitz might have said, or what Wikipedia said that Dershowitz said, or that someone somewhere told him what Dershowitz said. Fail. Joe; Fail.

  • Leigh Johnson

    Wonderful display of outright antisemitic Conspiracy Cartoons and Blood Libel. Right up there with the AltReich and Third Reich propaganda. Mazel Tov! You’re racists!

  • Shlomo Ben Hungstein

    we felt the scum bag “artist” of this leftist anti-Israel propaganda along with the Oakland bakery of terror were due for an FU blog posting and here it is…
    https://proisraelctu.blogspot.com/2017/10/speak-of-devil-its-reem-ass-il-from.html

  • Ant B

    This could have been taken straight from the Daily Stormer or some other neo-nazi website. Congratulations liberals in proving once again that you’re really no different to the far right.

  • CapitalG

    …and liberal nut jobs at UC Berkeley accuse other people of being Nazis? LOL

  • Amir Babli Mansa

    Hey Berkeley, your antisemitism is showing.

  • AQ

    A fascinating and informative cartoon. Thank you dailycal for publishing it!

    • Morning Wood

      Lol.
      Upvoted yourself.

      What exactly is so informative? This is exactly what most bigots have been saying?

      • AQ

        It informs those who are unaware of the situation.

    • Oakley

      Cute! You said your edgy thing for the day

      Now swing off monkey

      • AQ

        “Swing off monkey” is good – it shows that you’re a non-native speaker of English. What is your native tongue?

  • rsilverm

    I suppose I could write an email to this charlatan, [email protected], but I don’t even want a dialog with him. Some things are beyond dialog.

  • rsilverm

    The other posters here are correct that this cartoon is racist. But it’s worse than that. It is a lie. There isn’t a molecule in it that is honest.

  • Marshall Schwartz

    You have the temerity to print this grossly antisemitic cartoon after telling your readers, “Please keep our community civil,” when commenting on your stories. So how can you demand of your readers something you refuse to do yourself?

    • Arafat

      Typical Leftist hypocrites. Despicable people, two-faced, cruel and unworthy of respect.

      • Marshall Schwartz

        For the sake of full disclosure, I should note that I am a former working journalist (Chronicle reporter 1969-72) whose oldest child, a working journalist, was once the News Editor of the Daily Californian.

        • Arafat

          So you were part of this evolution of the Left. It’s hard to see the end from the beginning but it’s time to wake-up and smell the coffee. The Left in America has become Marxist, anti-Semitic, hateful, unfair, stupid and mad.

          You’re an adult now. You can piss away the rest of your life or you can stand for what is right, and what is right is confronting the Left at every turn. Stop the music and step to the beat of a different drummer.

      • Harold A.

        I’m curious, “Arafat”, why are you a frequent commenter on the Daily Cal, the Columbia Daily Spectator, the Cornell Daily Sun, the Daily Texan, and the Brown Daily Herald? I’m willing to wager a significant sum that you didn’t go to all 5 universities, so what’s the deal? Just like stirring the pot in communities to which you don’t belong?

        • Arafat

          I do it because I like fighting for causes I believe in.

          • Harold A.

            What a lovely rationalization for trolling.

          • Arafat

            Lovely!

  • ZZ

    This sort of hate speech only serves to erode any sort of legitimacy that the Palestinian movement has.
    Clearly, a large segment of that group consists of garden variety antisemites trying to hide behind a thin veneer.
    It clearly has poisoned the movement and with this sort of air cover, there is no impetus to negotiate or make the hard compromises necessary for Palestinians politically.

    Until they purge and repudiate this sort of faux support, their movement will continue to stagnate politically.

  • Isaac Wilcox

    Way to pander to the lowest common denominator. you probably think you’re being courageous with this _____. I don’t have a word for it. I can’t believe this garbage is being published in the town where I was born and raised. Joel Mayorga. . . you are a hack. Daily Californian, part of being an independent paper is taking responsibility for your content. This is shameful.

  • Janric

    Oooh burn. Now do the liberal case for the United States.

  • Mara Cohen

    Well that is interesting. The caricature really doesn’t do either the Mizrahi nor the Kaifeng, nor the Ethiopian Jewish Israelis justice….I always wondered why Berserkeley was always a bit crazed…the extremist approach was always standard there. And now, (unsurprisingly) the jump has been made from Berserkeley Socialist to Internationally Socialist Fascist. But for a University Town to not only have so many vividly ignorant people, but for this publication that purports to come out of Academia to be so obviously anti-semitic….sad, just truly sad.

    And Taxpayers support this ugly idiocy?

  • Matt McLaughlin

    Dersh was stupid enough to say Zionism doesn’t contribute to Jew hatred. Rabbi Rabkin says Zionism a recipe for conflict in&if itself

    • SamXie

      Yes. If those darned Jews accepted their roles as a persecuted minority instead of trying to assert themselves and arrogantly demanding basic human and civil rights, the world would be a safer place for them. I hear ya, Matt.

    • Tiffanie Scott Kelly

      Yeah, those uppity jews wanting to self-govern in their indigenous homeland – antisemitism is all their fault.

      • Matt McLaughlin

        Dear Einstein, Zionism wasn’t the will of the world’s Jews, 1917. It was Protestant anti-Semitic sympathy for a Jewish Ulster just as @the times headline read, Nov 9th, 1917.

        • Matt McLaughlin
          • Janric

            Goddamn, Matt. Just fly to Palestine and fix it already.

          • Arafat

            Matt,

            Confront your priests instead of a phantom issue. We’d all respect you more if you did.

        • SamXie

          It was the will of most of the worlds Jews. And the number skyrocketed after World War II. If Israel had existed in the 1930’s, we wouldn’t be mourning 6 million murdered Jews today.

          • Matt McLaughlin
          • Matt McLaughlin

            The White Paper was simply a reciprocal for the Balfour, neither debated before issuance. A reciprocal for bad-law.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            SAME page, Ben Gurion soliciting Jammal Pasha for a place in his army to fight the Brits.

          • Oakley

            Regardless of what you pull out of context, Israel became and is a reality.
            So what’s your point?
            What would you like to occur based on your claim?

          • Matt McLaughlin

            Out of context? I sent you the complete book review. You don’t know yr shet. Night night.

          • Oakley

            Focus my man, don’t roll over so easy
            What does your point prove?
            Israel is not going anywhere

          • Arafat

            Matt’s neighbors wanted to protect him from his father but there is only so much you can do. It’s understandable why Matt became so filled with misdirected hatred.

          • Oakley

            You just proved that you lack the intellectual capacity to understand the document

            But keep calling Rabkin a Rabbi lol

          • ZZ

            And in 1917 blacks and women did not have equal rights
            You want to go back to 1917 thinking?

          • Matt McLaughlin

            Just the record about Protestants doing Jews fighting, 1917

          • Arafat

            Matt,

            We’re all sorry for the sexual abuse you suffered at the hand of your families priests but are tired of your lies anyway.

          • Oakley

            Lol.
            You either made that up or did not comprehend the review adequately.
            Fraud!

          • Matt McLaughlin

            P.6 last paragraph. Google ZIONISM AMONG JEWS. A lot of bribery had to be done for Zionist state to go from being anti-Sem to ‘bitchin’.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            Thats a big ‘if’. WHITE PAPER just a reciprocal for the nutty Balfour, neither debated in Parliament before issuance.
            Yeah, you waited too long to get out. Don’t make the same mistake TWICE!

          • Oakley

            Victim blaming holocaust victims?

            You really are something else

          • Arafat

            I knew Matt as a child. Terrible what his father did to him. Scarred him for life.

        • Morning Wood

          Just shows how forward-thinking and visionary the early Zionist leaders were!

          Just like before Columbus, most people thought the world was flat.

        • Arafat

          Matt,

          Seriously dude…We all know how painful it must have been to be abused by priests but please do not take out your anguish on us,

      • Matt McLaughlin

        So all Jews get a cut of Palestine? I’m gonna convert, hang on. Poof, I’m a Jew. Where’s my 40 acres? Oh, a non-Zionist granny has it? You’re a nut.

        • SamXie

          You get the right to become a citizen. You need to purchase your 40 acres. Its not handed to you on a silver platter.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            You’re completely ignorant of conversion and how it dilutes the original Jew sand-ni_ _ er blood quantum.

        • Oakley

          Your a very stupid fück boi
          No wonder what the Palestinian cause goes nowhere

        • Isaac Rubinson

          Poof, you are not a Jew. Just a poof of putrid, hot air.

          • Arafat

            I knew Matt as a kid. It was awful to hear stories about what his father did to him.

    • ZZ

      He’s right.
      Hatred of Jews causes a Jew hatred. Doesn’t matter what Jews do; up to and including pursuing their self-rule.

      • Matt McLaughlin

        Zionism doesn’t help, and since most Jews hv nothing to do with the Zionist state, just walk away.

        • ZZ

          Not true bruh
          Unless you don’t know what most means

        • Morning Wood

          Most of the worlds Greeks, Lebanese, and Irish live outside their respective nations. Shall we trash those countries now?

        • SamXie

          Wrong. Jewish worldwide pray for Israel. Contribute money to Israel. Visit Israel. Ask their governments to support Israel. Some Jewish students actually go to Israel to volunteer in their national service or in the IDF. And yes, that includes some students from Cal, past and present.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            Yeah but you cant proselytize Christianity or you’ll be arrested. Protestants cant get married in Israel, even.

          • Arafat

            Matt,

            Preists cannot get married either which explains your problems.

        • Isaac Rubinson

          Perhaps Matt you need to stop opining on things Jewish and start listening. Here, for one, is a stat that probably will surprise you: nearly half the world’s Jews live in Israel. There are about 14 million Jews in the world, 6.5 million are living in Israel. And because there are more Jewish babies born each year in Israel than in the rest of the Jewish world, that number is growing. Within a decade it is likely most Jews in the world will be Israelis. So, when you say “most Jews have nothing to do with the Zionist state” that is on the face of it laughable. If you were to dig even deeper you will see that Diaspora Jews are heavily invested in Israel, culturally, spiritually, historically, through family ties, and politically, too.

          Matt, it is clear you are speaking from a position of little to no knowledge about Jewish subjects. You may want to quit while you are behind, and start learning. You may not want to hear this, but the views you are expressing are prejudiced, bigoted and ignorant. Now, go and learn, or take your own advice and just walk away.

    • Isaac Rubinson

      Saying Zionism contributes to antisemitism is like saying Feminism contributes to misogyny. Both are movements of self-empowerment and restorative justice. Zionism pisses off and scares antisemites just as Feminism scares and angers misogynists. It upsets the received wisdom of the ages that Jews are supposed to be a despised minority and should know their place as such. I don’t know who this Rabbi Rabkin is, but I’ve heard this argument before from some Jews, mostly from those who haven’t really thought through the implications of what they are saying, which is we are somehow responsible for the antisemitism brought upon us. This was an argument of some Jews long before there was Zionism, and it is akin to an abused woman blaming herself for her abuser’s abuse.

      • Matt McLaughlin

        Anti-Semites will be our best friends” – T Herzl

        • Isaac Rubinson

          Don’t pull a quote out of context of the whole. Cite the quote, and the full argument Herzl was making, if indeed Herzl even wrote that. Thinking critically, if Herzl indeed said that, why would he? Because he is an antisemite? Wrong. If he wrote this, it is an ironic statement of the reality of that time period: that antisemites will create the circumstances and conditions that will require a Zionist response. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened, some 35 years after Herzl’s death.

          However, judging by your other statements, your point is to try to paint Zionism as some kind of handmaiden to antisemitism. That is absurd given the fullness of Zionist writings of the time, the hundreds of Zionist thinkers who contributed to the body of Zionist thought from the late 19th century through today. None of them looked upon antisemitism as anything other than a threat to Jewish life and existence. I doubt very much you have read any of Herzl’s works, let alone those of Ahad Ha’am, Zev Jabotinksy, Max Nordau, David Ben Gurion, Chaim Weitzman, Rabbi Yehudah Alkalai, Moses Hess, Rabbi Zvi Hirsch Kalischer, Peretz Smolenskin, Eliezer Ben-Yehudah, Leo Pinsker, Hayyim Nahman Bialik, Yosef Hayyim Brenner, Nahman Syrkin, Ber Borokhov, Rabbi Shuel Mohilever, Yehiel Michael Pines, Rabbi Meir Bar-Ilan, Judah Magnes, Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak Kook, Louis Brandeis, Abba Hillel Silver… just to name a few.

          Once you have done a survey of at least some of the thinkers of the Zionist movement, get back to us. If you find anything that speaks of antisemitism as some kind of “friend” of the Jews and of the Zionist movement, show me. But do so in an intelligent, academic manner (this is a student newspaper at the flagship campus of the UC system after all.)

          That is all.

          • Arafat

            Isaac,

            I went to the same parish as Matt. The priest found Matt exciting and I do not mean intellectually.

  • Shlomo Ben Hungstein

    just the latest bit of proof that the so called liberal left is just another hate group. but unlike the neo-nazis and the kkk members that were marching in Charlottesville with tiki torches the liberal left tries to masquerade as human rights advocates.

    • lspanker

      the liberal left tries to masquerade as human rights advocates.

      Very well put…

  • toughfalafel

    Disgusting racism by pseudo-“progressive” students consumed by their own privilege.

  • David Roytenberg

    Nothing civil or respectful about this hateful cartoon.

  • SamXie

    Anti-semitism takes 2 forms in modern society. Conspiracy, and blood libel. This cartoon hits both of those. Congratulations, Daily Cal!

    • Isaac Rubinson

      Antisemitism is itself a conspiracy theory. It’s paradigm is that “the Jews” are a diabolical people, consorting with the Devil and acting as his agents on earth. This is deeply ingrained within the New Testament (the “synagogue of Satan” for instance in Revelation) and the urtext conspiracy theory, that of “the Jews” conspiring to have Jesus, Son of God, put to death. From this has sprung an endless flow of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

      • Adam Yonatan Ben Yoel

        You sir are an Antisemite of Jewish heritage, and a bigot.

        • Isaac Rubinson

          WTF are you spouting? I am an antisemite for explaining antisemitism? Reread my post. Good grief.

          • Gary

            People have comprehension issues.

          • jehanne

            Well you are causing divisiveness and antipathy amongst people and religion by presenting theological fallacies. No one is a greater supporter of Israel than Christians in the USA and I am one of them.

        • Calabasas Guy

          You do not understand what he is saying. Quite the opposite, he’s not an antisemite

        • Greg Lane

          He’s not an antisemite. I suspect that he’s just ignorantly anti-christian.

      • ThorsTheTroll

        Expel racist Joel Mayorga. https://www.facebook.com/joel.mayorga.3954

      • ThorsTheTroll

        Expel racist Joel Mayorga. https://www.facebook.com/joel.mayorga.3954

      • JnGalt52

        Did you even read Revelation 3:9 Isaac? It reads… “I will make those who are of the synagogue of Satan, who claim to be Jews though they are not, but are liars–I will make them come and fall down at your feet and acknowledge that I have loved you.”
        Key words? “Who claim to be Jews”.
        Just like there are those “who claim to be” Christians, the Bible defines them differently.
        This is why Christians who know and understand what the Bible teaches know that Jews are NOT Satanic.
        Nice try.

        • Reimund Krohn

          Amen!

        • Patriot_Ready

          Well done.

        • Olivia Blackmoore

          The Jew are not Satanic? Tell them that.

          Most Jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer…and we are his chosen people…
          Harold Wallace Rosenthal

          “Jewish Talmudism owes its existence today to the indifference with which it is regarded… The Jew is prejudiced against the Bible, doing what he can to destroy public honor of the Book.” (The International Jew, Vol. III, p. 16).

          “Ever since the Jews invented the libel charge of ‘anti-Semitism’ in the 1880s (The word ‘anti- Semitism’ was first printed in 1880.’ The Jewish Encyclopedia, Vol. I (1901), p. 641), it has been built up with Jewish money, organizations, propaganda, and lies (such as the Holocaust- Holohoax), so that now the word is like snake venom which paralyzes one’s nervous system. Even the mention of the word ‘Jew’ is shunned unless used in a most favorable and positive context.” (Charles A. Weisman, Who is Esau-Edom?, p. 63)

          Anti-Semitism does not signify opposition to Semitism. There is no such thing. It is an expression we Jews use effectively as a smear word used to brand as a bigot, like you guys, anyone who brings criticism against Jews. We use it against hate-mongers.
          Harold Wallace Rosenthal

          “World War II was a Zionist plot to make way for the foundation of the Jewish State in Palestine.” (Joseph Burg, an anti-Zionist Jew).

          “Give me control of the money of a country and I care not who makes her laws.” (Meyer Rothschild)

          “We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.” (You Gentiles, by Jewish Author Maurice Samuels, p. 155)

          “We Jews regard our race as superior to all humanity, and look forward, not to its ultimate union with other races, but to its triumph over them.” (Goldwin Smith, Jewish Professor of Modern History at Oxford University, October, 1981)

          • Wow, a lunatic apostate said something, so it must be gospel.
            Take anti-psychotic medication and then consider whether everything written by apostates from Christianity is true.

      • Bobbie Nilsson

        The Jews are the chosen ones so no matter what or why the hatred these people have experienced confrontation with horrible circumstances but clearly and I say clearly not condemned by the Lord but loved deeply.
        Jesus died for “our sins”,did he not?

    • Net2wolf

      SamXie, you hit the nail 100% on the head! Perfectly said!

    • Goodsamaratan

      PALESTINE FOREVER AND FOREVER PALESTINE!!!

    • Olivia Blackmoore

      Here is a conspiracy.

      “Ever since the Jews invented the libel charge of ‘anti-Semitism’ in the 1880s (The word ‘anti- Semitism’ was first printed in 1880.’ The Jewish Encyclopedia, Vol. I (1901), p. 641), it has been built up with Jewish money, organizations, propaganda, and lies (such as the Holocaust- Holohoax), so that now the word is like snake venom which paralyzes one’s nervous system. Even the mention of the word ‘Jew’ is shunned unless used in a most favorable and positive context.” (Charles A. Weisman, Who is Esau-Edom?, p. 63)

      Anti-Semitism does not signify opposition to Semitism. There is no such thing. It is an expression we Jews use effectively as a smear word used to brand as a bigot, like you guys, anyone who brings criticism against Jews. We use it against hate-mongers.
      Harold Wallace Rosenthal

      “World War II was a Zionist plot to make way for the foundation of the Jewish State in Palestine.” (Joseph Burg, an anti-Zionist Jew).

      “Give me control of the money of a country and I care not who makes her laws.” (Meyer Rothschild)

      “We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.” (You Gentiles, by Jewish Author Maurice Samuels, p. 155)

      “We Jews regard our race as superior to all humanity, and look forward, not to its ultimate union with other races, but to its triumph over them.” (Goldwin Smith, Jewish Professor of Modern History at Oxford University, October, 1981)

      “Jewish Talmudism owes its existence today to the indifference with which it is regarded… The Jew is prejudiced against the Bible, doing what he can to destroy public honor of the Book.” (The International Jew, Vol. III, p. 16).

      Most Jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer…and we are his chosen people…
      Harold Wallace Rosenthal

  • Jane Strauss

    Unoriginal, hateful,completely lacking in any semblance of civility. It’s an excellent mimic of Streicher.

    • Proudscalawag

      That’s exactly what I thought and said on FB! I also agree with all my fellow anti-racists on this string!

  • This cartoon represents more of the same, tired lies and dumbing down narrative that Israel is to blame for all that is wrong in the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. But hey I’m sure it plays well to all the Israel haters and who needs truth when lies like this sell so well to the blissfully uninformed. Zero originality. Zero creativity. It’s a cartoon cartoon.👎

    • Sawabyar King

      Ok but does that make this anti semitic?

  • GymMom66

    What a vile, disgusting, grossly Antisemitic cartoon.

    And you expect people to respond to your evil with civility?

  • Oakley

    What an offensive cartoon.

    Too bad for the author’s career that Der Sturmer is no longer available to publish his work

  • lspanker

    Why would I not be surprised if this cartoonist also has a copy of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion on his bookshelf at home?

  • bright_rabbit

    You publish a vile, anti-Semitic cartoon like that, and then ask for “civility” and “respect”? Your hypocrisy is stunning.

    • lspanker

      I wonder if he does cartoons for Al Jazeera as well…

      • polyesterday

        Worried about cartoons? Illegal settlements and land theft are far worse crimes.

        • ElectronCharge

          That would be bad…if Israel actually did things like that. The Golan Heights are legitimately Israel’s due to the consequences of Egyptian aggression.

          As to whatever “oppression” the Palestinians are facing…that is entirely self-inflicted.

          • tjimmel

            Golan Heights … Egyptian?
            Go find a map.

          • warmonkey

            The Golan is in Syria , Dumbass.

        • AZWarrior✔

          How many seats are in your oven asswipe?

        • innessa111

          THERE IS NO SUCH THINGS AS SETTLEMENTS AND FOR SURE NOBODY CAN STEAL A LAND FROM SOMEWHERE WHO NEVER OWNED ONE. You are sickening moron without any knowledge of the history and honestly… with no brain to understand historical facts.

        • David Islander

          Tell that to people bugging out over Mohammad cartoons.

    • Joshua Martin

      Anti Zionist. I find the two are often mutually exclusive.

      • bright_rabbit

        They can be, but if you listen better and open your eyes, you’ll see that they often overlap. When “anti-Zionism” delegitimizes, demonizes or holds Israel to a double standard among all nations, then it is anti-Semitism as defined by the U.S. State Department around the globe. Also when a cartoon connects racial face characterizations of European Jews and equates that to a two-faced, militaristic murdering body of an IDF soldier, that’s also oldtime anti-Semitism imposed upon anti-Zionism. Just open your mind a bit and look at what’s right in front of you each time.

      • bright_rabbit

        They can be, but if you listen better and open your eyes, you’ll see that they often overlap. Whenever “anti-Zionism” delegitimizes, demonizes or holds Israel to a double standard among all nations, then it is anti-Semitism, according to the U.S. State Department’s definition used around the globe. Also when a cartoon shows the face of Professor Alan Dershowitz, with the title of his recent pro-Zionist speech, attached behind a screen to the military body of an IDF soldier committing murder, that’s using oldtime anti-Semitic tropes (dual loyalty, blood libel, duplicitous, murdering…) as a direct, highly antiSemitic attack on the professor BECAUSE he wished to defend Israel in a speech at Berkeley. Big overlap.

        • Not A Native

          Most(all?) nations don’t live up to the UN standards for human rights, self determination, or justice. But that doesn’t justify not criticizing or opposing any particular nation for not doing so. Many(all?) countries, including the US criticize other nations’ failures while ignoring their own. The purpose of those criticisms is usually based on other geopolitical issues. And that’s the same purpose of much of the criticism of Israel. Are critics of Britain considered anti-Anglican? And no, I’m not ignoring the history of Christian prejudice against Jews. But that history doesn’t mean every criticism of Jews is always anti-Semitic.

      • Matt McLaughlin

        good many Jews are non-Zionist, Heredim for one.

        • SamXie

          No- it rare, and its considered fringe. Even the Orthodox prayerbook includes a prayer for the state of Israel. There were black hat Jews (Chabad, maybe?) at Berkeley’s Dershowitz lecture, and no, they weren’t protesting

          • Matt McLaughlin

            They don’t advocate an ingathering of Jews anytime before End Times

          • SamXie

            What was the last Orthodox prayerbook you picked up? Asking for a friend

          • Matt McLaughlin

            Thats pie-in-the-sky zionism. Were talkin PHYSICAL ZIONISM, the only kind in the physical world. Gas shells, battleships, bayonetts, Protestant England. Generally speaking Jewz not fight-ready
            for decades to come. Lord Shaftesbury & the Russians Palestine 1840s, decades before Herzl. As Rabbi Rabkin says, Zionism is Protestant.

          • Janric

            When I look for expert opinions on my own people, I always defer to Matt McLaughlin. It’s a name you can trust when it comes to nuance and Jews.

          • kweansmom

            You mean “Jewz”.

          • Isaac Rubinson

            כל הכבוד!

          • Isaac Rubinson

            Matt, are you trying to goysplain? When a McLaughlin tries to tell a Rubinson what is and what is not Jewish culture and civilization and history, then I smell a rat, and his name is Matt

          • Matt McLaughlin

            You just bit down on Zionism yesterday. Real Zionism, not pie in the sky. Most of you are fake Jews anyway, says Israel.

          • ZZ

            It seems like the poster has real issues and is incapable of carrying on a meaningful discussion.

            Daddy issues?

            Regardless, time is better spent than emgageing with this simp

          • Isaac Rubinson

            ברור שאתה מומחה גדול וחכם בכל עניני יהדות, ציונות, ומדינת ישראל ועם היהודי. לכן, אני מבקש שאנחנו ממשיכים את השיחה הזאת בעברית. סבבה חביבי?

          • Arafat

            Matt,

            It’s no secret on the internet that you were sexually abused by at least one of your priests. We feel your pain but please leave us all alone anyway.

          • Leigh Johnson

            When was the last time, indeed. Asking for me.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            Christ was considered fringe. What’s yr point? Popularity is yr religion? You murdered de Haan.

          • SamXie

            I murdered de Haan? No I didn’t. I have an air tight alibi. You can’t prove anything

            (who is this nutbar?)

        • Oakley

          You’re embarrassing yourself with your idiocy.

        • Leigh Johnson

          Matt, Haredim are not all antizionist, and the ones who are are religious extremists who care nothing for the Palestinians lives used as chess pieces by the PA and Hamas, they care only about ushering in the messiah and the end times. Try sticking to Irish culture and leave Jewishness to actual Jews.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            F-you. I’ll read and spew what I want. Now isn’t there a granny around you can shoot ya stinkin white boy? 1500 years in Europe & yr call in the shots? Zionism is a failure-it didnt free the E Euro Jew from living behind walls. Take it from this mihc whoz been dealing with Londonderry, the Protestestant Jerusalem

          • lspanker

            Take it from this mihc whoz been dealing with Londonderry, the Protestestant Jerusalem

            So sez you’ns… Hmm, cain’t reckon the last time I hear’d a Finian calling it anything but ‘Derry… :Oo

          • Arafat

            Matt,

            Just because your prests abused you does not mean you can pay it forward. Get lost.

          • merlien

            As an actual Jew who has been at demonstrations supporting rights for Palestinians, I have encountered many hundreds of Haredi there with signs supporting those rights. One can believe that Israel shouldn’t be official until the messiah comes (btw–that isn’t end times for Jews) AND recognize the humanity of Palestinians now. It is a shame that US Zionists overwhelmingly don’t.

          • lspanker

            Once can only recognize the “humanity” of Palestinians when they recognize it themselves, and ACT as members of civilized humanity. A people who parade their own children around in suicide vests and celebrate their martyrdom in the name of killing their neighbors has a serious cognitive dissonance problem when it comes to complaining about the “inhumane” behavior of its neighbors.

        • There are many types of Haredim, including Haredia Daati Leummi. who serve in the IDF and whose religious nationalism freaks out the Kibbutz club. Most Orthodox Jews are either religious Zionists (the modern state will bring about the Messiah), other Zionists, or those with some religious qualms, who support Israel because it is 75% Jewish. There is a minority of “Orthodox Jews,” who put a Roman-imposed Rabbinic ruling ahead of the Torah. But it is pretty easy to argue that they are apostates, who bow to their true idol, the Roman Gladius.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            Thanks for the explanation, Ron. Some of what I read is from Prof Rabkin of Montreal Univ.

      • Melissa Howe Pomeranz

        They’re really not mutually exclusive at all. Anti-Zionism is just antisemitism with a new label. If you aren’t Jewish, you don’t get a vote in this discussion.

        • Matt McLaughlin

          My a_ _. I live in a Protestant country. No Prods no Israel.
          Israel can’t stand on its own two feet. – Sir Geoffry Palmer, New Zealand MP

          • Arafat

            Shame how Israel runs circles around New Zealand in the tech, medical and all other sectors. It’s worth mentioning that even Israel’s wine industry is running circles around New Zealand’s. Sucks to be you, Matt.

          • g33dav3y

            New Zealand, famous for … sheep. Oh yeah, and Hobbit movies. Oh yeah, and for genocidally destroying its native people before an onslaught of European immigration.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            Right. LONDON in NZ … Same Protestants who shoe-horned
            Russian Jews into Palestine. You and ‘Arafat’ are in 2nd grade, your history shows it.

          • Net2wolf

            It is always the biggest hypocrites and evil doers throwing those stones at their own glass houses. Turkey is another one!

        • Joshua Martin

          I would think anyone living there gets a “vote”

          Here in America many right wing christians hate Jews for killing Jesus but love israel because they need them to build a temple.

          I don’t regard Jews differently than anyone else but I could care less about Israel. Not an anti Zionist, more apathetic

          • Net2wolf

            Who says “right wing” Christians hate Jews? What an awfully stupid, ignorant generalization. It just happens to be that thousands just visited over the last holidays here and had their annual parade where many hand out leaflets asking for forgiveness of Christians who have harmed or murdered Jews over the centuries, BTW it is leftists who hate not right.

          • Oh, the irony.

          • Sawabyar King

            Right wingers in usa hate jews because they think that the mainstream media is run by jews. But at the same time their love for jesus makes them believe that israel is the prophecy which will let jesus come back for the end of times. Right wingers are not the smartest bunch.

          • Olivia Blackmoore

            “Ever since the Jews invented the libel charge of ‘anti-Semitism’ in the 1880s (The word ‘anti- Semitism’ was first printed in 1880.’ The Jewish Encyclopedia, Vol. I (1901), p. 641), it has been built up with Jewish money, organizations, propaganda, and lies (such as the Holocaust- Holohoax), so that now the word is like snake venom which paralyzes one’s nervous system. Even the mention of the word ‘Jew’ is shunned unless used in a most favorable and positive context.” (Charles A. Weisman, Who is Esau-Edom?, p. 63)

            Anti-Semitism does not signify opposition to Semitism. There is no such thing. It is an expression we Jews use effectively as a smear word used to brand as a bigot, like you guys, anyone who brings criticism against Jews. We use it against hate-mongers.
            Harold Wallace Rosenthal

            “World War II was a Zionist plot to make way for the foundation of the Jewish State in Palestine.” (Joseph Burg, an anti-Zionist Jew).

            “Give me control of the money of a country and I care not who makes her laws.” (Meyer Rothschild)

            “We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.” (You Gentiles, by Jewish Author Maurice Samuels, p. 155)

            “We Jews regard our race as superior to all humanity, and look forward, not to its ultimate union with other races, but to its triumph over them.” (Goldwin Smith, Jewish Professor of Modern History at Oxford University, October, 1981)

            “Jewish Talmudism owes its existence today to the indifference with which it is regarded… The Jew is prejudiced against the Bible, doing what he can to destroy public honor of the Book.” (The International Jew, Vol. III, p. 16).

            Most Jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer…and we are his chosen people…
            Harold Wallace Rosenthal

          • I’msurrounded

            Wow… I will be doing some research, but damn if people actually said those things then it shouldn’t be a wonder. All anyone else can do is not generalize or assume.

          • Olivia Blackmoore

            Yes, they said those things and a lot more. I can give you over 1000 quotes. And they say these things because they know that the White Christians just ignore their statements. That is how indoctrinated people are, by Jew indoctrination, which they brag about.

            Like Ben Netanyahu said, ” Once we squeeze all we can out of America, it can try up and blow away”.

            They are our friend…in the region.

          • I’msurrounded

            Seems to me like the writing is on the wall.

          • Harvey S. Cohen

            Troll. They feed on your attention and thrill to your outrage. Just ignore it.

          • Olivia Blackmoore

            Yes, we should just ignore those words, like a good goy, right…Cohen?

          • Matt McLaughlin

            Goodwin Smith needs to understand Jews aren’t a race. People of all races join and vacate Judaism everyday.

          • Olivia Blackmoore

            Jew is indeed a race. They consider themselves a race, and if you test blood from me and a Jew, the Jew has DNA haplogrope charastics that can be isolated and identified that I don’t have. Jew is a race. Jews are not White.

            And someone who I grew up with became a rabbi. He told me that Judaism is not a religion. It is a way of living that they treat as a religion.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            People of all races join and vacate Judaism everyday. You’re caught up in the same mentality that dominated Victorian England 100 years ago. Israel has been affected by White Supremacy. Without it nobody could recognize Israel from the rest of the ME.

          • Olivia Blackmoore

            People joining Judaism does make them Jews. I can practice Zen Buhadism for the balance of my life but that won’t make me Japanese. Jews had the position of laughing at Sammy Davis Jr who thought that he became a Jew. In private, they laughed and laughed.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            I’m laughing at you Nazi. And unless you hv 6 toes of each foot your lineage was shagging more than Jews for 1500 years in Europe. Later mutt man

          • DHS2020

            Judaism isn’t Zionism.

          • Matt McLaughlin

            No shet.

          • Cam

            Is that you, Joel?

          • Farah Payan

            This is just a bunch of nonsense..one thing is for sure , our kids at the college and university level need to go back and learn about world history so they are not so ignorant when it come to discussing politics. This is just bunch of adults without any knowledge of what an amazing opportunity Israel Is for the Arabs to learn democracy From. Instead they repeat bunch of stories learned from their pro Palestenien piers without putting any work of their own to learn the facts.

          • The media lies to attack Israel all the time. Most conservatives support Israel.

          • Net2wolf

            You are out of your mind. it is the conservative and evangelist Christians who not only love Jews and Israel but are converting in record numbers to Judaism. It is the Leftist Christians who are the biggest cause of concern for committed and affiliated Jews after their Leftist Jew brothers who are neither committed or affiliated.

          • DHS2020

            one should consider the influence of AIPAC on your politicians, leaders, and entertainers.

        • Quinone

          Not being Jewish doesn’t preclude a person from having a vote in this discussion. You don’t have to “belong” to some group seemingly directly involved in an issue in order to have something to say about it. That doesn’t prevent a person from being able to educate themselves on a topic so they can make insightful observations or have good discussions relating to whatever it is that they’re interested in.

          You don’t have to agree with Joshua Martin, and you’re not even obligated to listen to him or take him seriously, but I don’t think you should tell him to essentially sit down and shut up.

          • Oakley

            Would you tell a black person what defines prejudice? Or how they really should feel when they perceive racism?

            Would you tell a woman what misogyny is? Or that when they do feel it, that they are exaggerating or try to minimize their feelings?

            Then you have no business telling a Jewish person what antisemtitism is.

          • American Sulla

            Yes to all. If there is no objective standard for these things, they are merely cudgels for troublemakers on power trips.
            Similarly.
            Would you tell a business owner how to run his business and who he must serve and how he should feel about it?
            Would you tell taxpayers how much taxes they should pay and how they should feel about it?

          • Not A Native

            I would dialogue with a black person to define prejudice. Same for women. I’d never tell them how to feel about their experiences. Though I might think their feelings are misplaced or harmful to their having a good life and believe they would benefit from psychological therapy.

          • suerobb

            I agree. With the history of Jewish persecution and the fact that Arabs have called for the annihilation of Israel, I stand by Israel and their right to protect themselves

          • Wally

            The laughable “persecution” claims are fraudulent completely lacking in proof.
            However, here are some facts:
            Supremacist Jews have been marketing the ‘6,000,000’ lie since at least 1869.

            http://balder.org/judea/billeder-judea/Scan-New-York-Times-Six-Million-Since-1869-Composite.jpg
            http://balder.org/judea/New-York-Times-Six-Million-Jews-Since-1869.php

          • suerobb

            Did you read that article????? And where did it come from… Where is the rest of it?
            What a dolt!

          • zzz

            Whats funny about this post is that progressives tell all the people mentioned how to feel about things.

            This is so ironic, progressives tell the world how to feel about everything and if those people don’t agree the progressives go into rioting fits.

            If you’re backing up some groups learned self pity then you get a leftist gold star, if you don’t agree with all the loser world view “you have no right to…”

          • Quinone

            I absolutely would tell a black person what I thought defined prejudice if I thought the situation appropriate for doing so. Same goes for speaking to a woman about misogyny. Their feelings are of course their own and nothing I say can take that from them, though I might not think their feelings are appropriate in some way. As I said in my earlier comment, they don’t have to agree with me or even listen to my opinion if they don’t want to, but I don’t agree that I or anyone should have to police my own outside discussions according to the rules you’ve set up.

          • Oakley

            What rules did I set up?

            By the way, you evaded my question.

          • cardcounter

            Oakley it is a repressive liberal tactic to to tell people they can not have an opinion about a topic. It is a sorry substitute for honest discussion. No one is telling anyone “how they should feel” about anything. They are expressing their own opinion which they are entitled to.

          • Rumpleforeskin

            Maybe if he pointed out why he views them as different instead of just an ignorant general statement he would get some respect in terms of dialogue.

          • DHS2020

            the new Supremacy, and it ain’t white.

        • Paul Surette

          Talk about grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory. So because I’m not Jewish, should I be telling my President to stop sending aid to Israel?

          • Olivia Blackmoore

            stop sending aid to Israel?
            Yes.

            “Ever since the Jews invented the libel charge of ‘anti-Semitism’ in the 1880s (The word ‘anti- Semitism’ was first printed in 1880.’ The Jewish Encyclopedia, Vol. I (1901), p. 641), it has been built up with Jewish money, organizations, propaganda, and lies (such as the Holocaust- Holohoax), so that now the word is like snake venom which paralyzes one’s nervous system. Even the mention of the word ‘Jew’ is shunned unless used in a most favorable and positive context.” (Charles A. Weisman, Who is Esau-Edom?, p. 63)

            Anti-Semitism does not signify opposition to Semitism. There is no such thing. It is an expression we Jews use effectively as a smear word used to brand as a bigot, like you guys, anyone who brings criticism against Jews. We use it against hate-mongers.
            Harold Wallace Rosenthal

            “World War II was a Zionist plot to make way for the foundation of the Jewish State in Palestine.” (Joseph Burg, an anti-Zionist Jew).

            “Give me control of the money of a country and I care not who makes her laws.” (Meyer Rothschild)

            “We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.” (You Gentiles, by Jewish Author Maurice Samuels, p. 155)

            “We Jews regard our race as superior to all humanity, and look forward, not to its ultimate union with other races, but to its triumph over them.” (Goldwin Smith, Jewish Professor of Modern History at Oxford University, October, 1981)

            “Jewish Talmudism owes its existence today to the indifference with which it is regarded… The Jew is prejudiced against the Bible, doing what he can to destroy public honor of the Book.” (The International Jew, Vol. III, p. 16).

            Most Jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer…and we are his chosen people…
            Harold Wallace Rosenthal

        • Johny Quest

          But we all have to tolerate jews’ moaning and sense of entitlement and Israel’s carnage on Palestinians?

        • Matt McLaughlin

          The original idea of physical, material gathering Jews in Palestine is of Protestant Christian origin- Prof Rabkin. Univ montreal

          • Matt McLaughlin

            Zionism not popular among Jews, 1917 – Prof Don Lewis,
            ORIGINS OF CHRISTIAN ZIONISM is his book.

        • DHS2020

          how supremacist of you.

      • Sawabyar King

        Yes they are different just like islamophobia is different from muslimophobia. Muslimophobia is bad, while islamophobia is a valid criticism of islamic principles and ideas.

    • fried rice

      What do you expect from a shity newspaper in a shity state?

    • fried rice

      What do you expect from a shity newspaper in a shity state?

 
