Editorial Cartoons

Retracted: Behind the scenes

By | Senior Staff

Editor’s note: The editorial cartoon that ran in our opinion page Oct. 13 failed to meet our editorial standards and has been retracted.

The cartoon hearkened to clearly anti-Semitic tropes. It should not have been published, and we sincerely apologize that it was.

The cartoon depicted Alan Dershowitz presenting as he crouched on a stage, with his body behind a cardboard cutout labeled “The Liberal Case for Israel.” Dershowitz was drawn with twisted limbs. His foot was crushing a Palestinian person; placed in his hand was a depiction of an IDF soldier next to someone the soldier had shot.

We apologize to our readers and members of our staff who were hurt by the cartoon. We especially apologize to Alan Dershowitz for the ways it negatively impacted him both personally and professionally.

As is clear in the outpouring of criticisms and condemnations by community members both in Berkeley and beyond, the cartoon was unacceptable. The thoughts of several community members have since been published in the form of letters to the editor.

Covering a community means listening to that community and reflecting its beliefs, feelings, fears and opinions. As part of our ongoing education, we will be meeting with local religious leaders and experts to improve our understanding of the historical context behind these types of images and contemporary manifestations of anti-Semitism.

Additionally, we are ensuring that a detailed knowledge of the history of harmful visual propaganda becomes an integral part of how we train our staff.

We understand and take responsibility for the harm we have caused our readers and our staff. We hear you, we accept your criticism, and we will learn from our errors.

Karim Doumar is the editor in chief. Contact him at [email protected]

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  Older Comments
 
  • Wally

    Well, there were the ‘Nazis’ with the impossible ‘6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.

    The ‘6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:
    http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here:
    http://forum.codoh.com

    The ‘holocaust’ storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.

  • DHS2020

    How cowardly. There was nothing “Anti-Semitic” about it except for the abuse of Palestinians (also Semitic) at the hands of the IDF, which has been thoroughly documented and condemned.

    What a sad state of affairs.

    • McBain

      ummm blood libel? the idea Jews use Gentile blood for matzos.

  • Lesbian Conservative

    You’re turning your university into North Korea. But of course, that’s your agenda.

  • LeseMajeste

    You VILL bow down to your Israeli Overlord or ELSE, swine!

  • Sean Hogan

    Looks like a Nazi, smells like a Nazi…..

  • JusticeB

    When people who do wrong don’t apologize, they’re attacked for not apologizing, and when they do apologize, it’s assumed the apology is insincere…as though it’s not possible for someone to make an error of judgment or even engage in a deliberate, bad act, and then experience genuine remorse.

  • Steve the Jeffersonian

    “Covering a community means listening to that community and reflecting its beliefs, feelings, fears and opinions”

    So, if it was popular, the Daily Californian would have been good with this vile smear and lie? But since it wasn’t popular, you’re going to try go get “educated” in what’s popular.

    This shows a lack of courage, a lack of the ability for civil discourse, and hidden antisemitism.

  • innessa111

    You are just like that “artist” who created that disgusting anti-Semitic carricature – fascists just like him. So despicable. Liberals are the disease that destroys our beautiful country. SHAME ON YOU! Show your “civility” first and don’t even ask for the respect – YOU DON’T DESERVE IT.

  • Nathan Kayhan

    Israel (the nation-state) shouldn’t exist.

    • Oakley

      It does.
      Deal with it child

      • Nathan Kayhan

        >The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.
        ~Karl Marx

        • Oakley

          And what are you doing to do sitting on your broke àss?

          By the way, quoting Marx only makes you that more pathetic

          • Nathan Kayhan

            I’m going to speak truth to power. The people must be educated before they can act effectively.

          • Oakley

            In other words, we can expect nothing to happen

          • zzz

            Speaking truth to power means that in a Marxist state you would be in jail or dead, while here in the USA you are good for a chuckle.

          • Nathan Kayhan

            I don’t support Leninism or vanguardism, certainly not Stalinism, and I’m critical of much of Marx’s writings as well. There are libertarian, left-communists, and I am one.

    • Steve the Jeffersonian

      In the comfort of your 21st century home, where your biggest threat to your life is “unintentional injuries”, you judge people of the mid 20th century after the Holocaust, and find them wanting by your standards.

      I respect that. I just don’t agree you can put your standards to understand historical events.

      • DHS2020

        The plan for Israel was drawn up by Balfour and Rothschild long before the war, and relied on expelling Palestinians who were already living there. They have stolen nuclear secrets from the US, bribed, spied, etc. yet claim they are the perpetual victim. Have not signed nuclear treaty so they should not even get US aid, and AIPAC should register under FARA.

        • Steve the Jeffersonian

          All true. (But the descendants of the Palestinians who didn’t take up arms against Israel are still living there)

          But that confuses the actions of the Rothschilds with the right of Israel to exist.

  • Sam H.

    How about being anti-human for condoning all the crimes committed by Israel!

    • DHS2020

      if only people weren’t so mind controlled.

  • Robert Ostrove

    I liked the cartoon because it showed that everything you ignorant Liberals think you believe in and everything you think you stand for is a complete lie.

  • Framz Ferdomamd

    LOL—only after a constant barrage of criticism does coward retract the hate cartoon. Yeah, you sincerely feel bad about it.

  • JusticeB

    I’m glad they admitted they were wrong.

    • Steve the Jeffersonian

      The Daily Californian admitted it was unpopular, and seek to be educated in posting popular, dank hate cartoons.

      I find that disturbing on two levels… one, that their ethics is determined by popularity, and two, that they find the only thing wrong with antisemitism and falsehoods is that it was judged by the community to be unpopular; that is, if the cartoon was popular, they’d have no problem with it because their yardstick for right and wrong is the reaction of the angry mob.

      • JusticeB

        That’s not what the article said. They didn’t talk about popularity. They said it should never have been published, and since they can’t know whether something will be popular BEFORE it’s published, that’s an admission that it was wrong, popular or not. They admitted it was damaging to Mr. Dershowitz…that has nothing to do with popularity. What they are seeking is guidance in using art to criticize people without fostering stereotypes. I don’t think anyone, including you, would suggest that political cartoons be eliminated.

        • Steve the Jeffersonian

          From what they said, if it was popular, they wouldn’t be apologizing.

          As is clear in the outpouring of criticisms and condemnations by community members both in Berkeley and beyond, the cartoon was unacceptable. The thoughts of several community members have since been published in the form of letters to the editor.

          Covering a community means listening to that community and reflecting its beliefs, feelings, fears and opinions. As part of our ongoing education, we will be meeting with local religious leaders and experts to improve our understanding of the historical context behind these types of images and contemporary manifestations of anti-Semitism.

          If their antisemitism had been well received, the hate and smear would have been acceptable to them. It is only “clear” when it is unpopular.

          • JusticeB

            I think that’s a stretch and the most cynical possible interpretation of what they said.

          • Steve the Jeffersonian

            They looked at it, they judged it fit to print.
            There was outrage…
            Now they say they will try to educate themselves on reflecting the values of the community, and took it down.

            Obviously, if the smear had been popular, then they wouldn’t have taken it down.

            The characterization of Professor D. was a complete lie and was counter to his support of a Palestinian state. It should never have been used because of the smear, not because it was unpopular.

          • lspanker

            Knowing how Berkeley and the Daily Cal roll, I don’t think it’s a stretch at all. Bigotry has long been tolerated by Berkeley progressives and academics provided it is directed that the usual suspects…

  • Jeff L

    The cartoon is very poorly drawn. That’s the caliber of cartoon artist at Cal? Sheesh.

  • Ronald Paulus

    What do you get when you mix Murderistinians and Nazis ? You get cultural Marxists.

  • AZWarrior✔

    Goebbels would be soooooo proud. Leftists nazis are, well leftist nazis

  • SanFrancisco Professor

    Anti-Zionism is a euphemism for Anti-Semitism.

  • JimW

    Joel Mayorga needs to take the Hitler butt plug out of his åss, it seems to be rotting and infecting his brain.

  • Harold A.

    Clearly this cartoon got some press on some wingnut right sites because the crazies are out in force and leaning hard on their canned talking points. It’s pretty sad.

    • Steve the Jeffersonian

      I got it from following Alan Dershowitz’s twitter feed which I follow, which linked to the Daily Cal. Professor Dershowitz asked his twitter followers to read it.

      Which was the “wingnut right” website? Dershowitz or the Daily Californian? I’m guessing the antisemitic Daily Californian.

  • Me and 72 Virgin Goat.Verified

    Here in the UK where we now have complete control over the universities ( thanks Libs),
    we call them all Z i o s.

  • Fat Ez

    Yes, the IDF just shoots, no murders Palestinian civilians for no reason. Of course no cartoon of actual Hamas or PLO (PLA) targeting children (Israeli and their own (high explosives hidden in schools in the Gaza strip))…CAL Berkley, a very vile and evil place to send your child to be indoctrinated in false moral equivalency. Shame on you…

  • Vlad the Impala

    The sentiment is bad enough, but the artwork is terrible.

  • Damon Atherly

    One of the reasons this cartoon is disgusting is it implies that support for Israel equals murdering Palestinians. That’s a false choice fallacy. The reality is one can be both pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian. Both of these peoples need peace and security, and getting them together to finalize a two-state solution addresses everyone’s needs. Rather than spreading hatred and demonizing Israel, we should be working to get them both to the negotiation table.

    • SamXie

      Yes! And if Joel Mayorga had actually attended Dershowitz ‘s talk, or read anything Dershowitz has actually written, he would have heard criticism of many Israeli policies from the distinguished professor.

  • polyesterday

    Illegal settlements and land theft much ?

 Older Comments
 
Tags No tags yet