Anti-Semitic caricature of Alan Dershowitz generates no criticism from UC Berkeley hard left

Elaine Chung/Staff

By Alan Dershowitz

I was recently invited to present the liberal case for Israel at UC Berkeley. In my remarks, I advocated the establishment of a Palestinian state and a negotiated end of the conflict. I encouraged hostile questions from protesters and answered all of them. The audience responded positively to the dialogue.

Then immediately after my address, a poster was plastered outside the UC Berkeley School of Law with a swastika drawn on my face.

The dean of UC Berkeley School of Law, Erwin Chemerinsky, sent a letter condemning the swastika.

Shortly after, The Daily Californian – Berkeley’s independent student-run newspaper – ran an editorial cartoon by Joel Mayorga, approved by editors Suhauna Hussain, Dani Sundell, Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks and Karim Doumar. The cartoon depicted an ugly caricature of me sticking my head through a cardboard cutout. Behind the cardboard, I am portrayed stomping on a Palestinian child with my foot, while holding in my hand an Israeli soldier who is shooting an unarmed Palestinian youth. Above the cardboard cutout, the title of my speech – “The Liberal Case for Israel” – is scrawled in capital letters.

In a letter to the editor, UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ expressed disapproval of the cartoon, writing that it was “offensive, appalling and deeply disappointing.” She went on to write that “its anti-Semitic imagery connects directly to the centuries-old ‘blood libel’ that falsely accused Jews of engaging in ritual murder.”

It is shocking that this vile depiction was published in Berkeley’s paper of record. The cartoon resembles the grotesque anti-Semitic blood libel propaganda splashed across Der Stürmer in the 1930s, which depicted Jews drinking the blood of gentile children. Canards about Jews as predators – prominently promulgated by the Tzarist forgery “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” – were anti-Semitic back then and are still anti-Semitic today, whether espoused by the extreme left or the extreme right.

This sequence of events by hard-left students who originally protested my right to speak at UC Berkeley confirmed what I’ve long believed: that there is very little difference between the Nazis of the hard right and the anti-Semites of the hard left. There is little doubt that this abhorrent cartoon was a hard-left Neo-Nazi expression.

These anti-Semitic displays against me were in reaction to a speech in which I advocated a Palestinian state and an end to the occupation and opposition to Israeli settlement policies. Many on the hard-left refuse to acknowledge this sort of nuanced positioning. That is because their hostility towards Israel does not stem from any particular Israeli actions or policies. Even if Israel were to withdraw from the West Bank, destroy the security barrier and recognize Hamas as a legitimate political organization, it would still not be enough. For these radicals, it is not about what Israel does, it is about what Israel is: the nation-state of the Jewish people. To many on the hard left, Israel is an imperialistic, apartheid, genocidal and colonialist enterprise that must be destroyed.

Nonetheless, just as I defended the rights of Nazis to march in Skokie, I defend the right of hard-leftists to produce this sort of anti-Semitic material, despite it being hate speech. Those who condemn hate speech when it comes from the right should also speak up when hate speech comes from the left. The silence from those on the left is seeped in hypocrisy. It reflects the old adage: free speech for me but not for thee.

To be sure, the students had the right to publish this cartoon, but they also had the right not to publish it. I am confident that if the shoe were on the other foot – if a cartoon of comparable hate directed against women, gays, Blacks or Muslims were proposed – they would not have published it. There is one word for this double standard. It’s called bigotry.

The best response to bigotry is the opposite of censorship: it is exposure and shaming in the court of public opinion. The offensive cartoon should not be removed, as some have suggested. It should be widely circulated along with the names prominently displayed of the person who drew it and the bigoted editors who decided to publish it. Every potential employer or admissions officer should ask them to justify their bigotry.

The artist and the Daily Cal editors who oversaw the decision to publish this cartoon must be held accountable for their reprehensible actions. I challenge them to justify themselves. It will not be enough to hide behind the shield of freedom of speech, because that freedom also entails the right not to publish anti-Semitic expression.

Alan Dershowitz is a civil liberties lawyer and a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School.

  • SecludedCompoundTTYS

    Well Daily Car is ran by a bunch of children who think they are smart. They are socially inept too and never respond to any comments because they have absolutely no facts except what they are told and their emotions.

  • Peter Racy

    The cartoon accurately depicts the hypocrisy of Alan Dershowitz and his support for Israel’s State terrorism. See today’s article in THE FORWARD.
    http://forward.com/opinion/israel/386386/no-that-alan-dershowitz-cartoon-wasnt-anti-semitic/

    • Oakley

      The far left are indistinguishable from the far right where Jews are concerned. Both are antisemites, but only the far left attempts to disguise the fact, whining about Israel ad infinitum.
      Yes boys and girls…astonished as you might be, after centuries of expulsions, persecutions, pogroms, and genocide, Jews have returned to their indigenous homeland…and surprise!… they defend themselves now. Deal with it.

  • Cam

    Joel Mayorga has been groomed, coddled, protected and celebrated by leaders of Ventura County since infancy. Steve Bennett (D-Ventura County) has been the family benefactor. Because of Mr Bennett, Joel was able to attend some of the best public schools in the state, participate in sports and leadership training as well as The Foothill Dragon Press high school newspaper. Sending him to UCB was a triumph. It was not until he arrived at UCB that he found his affinity for the hard- left. It’s a tremendous shocking disservice and betrayal to the citizens and community of Ventura to see what Joel has done with the opportunities provided him. He has allowed his mind to be polluted. Joel not only needs to apologize to Mr Dershowitz and Jewish community, but to the educational community of Ventura Unified School District and Supervisor Bennett as well.

    • lspanker

      Hey, at least Joel got some type of response and acknowledgement from one of his cartoons for a change. True, it’s unfunny, bigoted and repulsive, but I guess for him it was better than the usual response for the Daily Cal readers, which is along the lines of: “WTF is this guy trying to say?”

      • Takethewheel

        Well, he didn’t leave anything to the imagination with the subject cartoon. A moment of clarity. Hatred clarified and exhibited for all to see his dark heart.

    • Oakley

      Amazing, thanks for sharing the context.

      In a perverse way, Joel is just like the Palestinians. Given every advantage and opportunity, yet can seem to make anything from it

  • the daily cal should be ashamed of themselves. And we voted them that subsidy from the student fees too!

  • Me and 72 Virgin Goat.Verified

    Is good Editor Brothers Karim, Hussain and our Cal Liberal ally never ever do cartoon about the time we Muslims chopped up, gassed, and bombed barreled 350,000 brother Muslim, including the lady and child, in the Syria. Is very fair coverage of Middle East issue in my opinion.

  • Nathan Kayhan

    There is no place for the nation-state of Israel on a peaceful planet.

    • Oakley

      Lol.
      Peaceful planet

      Double standard much?

      • Nathan Kayhan

        >Double standard much?

        Neither is there any place for Islam on a peaceful planet.

        • Oakley

          Wow. Now you really stepped in it.
          You can’t criticize brown people here

          • Nathan Kayhan

            Islam is a religion, not a race. I’m criticizing the religion itself.

          • Oakley

            Dude, like hoop earrings and braids, Islam is brown

            Just ask any prog

    • Me and 72 Virgin Goat.Verified

      Blessed you Infidel.

    • garyfouse

      No place for the only democracy in the Middle East? What you fail to understand or admit is that the only reason Israel is singled out is that it is not a Muslim country. Muslims consider the region as part of the Islamic caliphate. This whole conflict is about religion.

      • Nathan Kayhan

        No, the reason Israel is singled out is because it’s a US puppet state, it lies about having nukes and then threatens Iran with war if they get one, and just generally serves as a beachhead for capitalism and imperialism. Also, starting a new ethno-linguistic-religious nation-state by fiat AFTER the World Wars, which were caused by nationalist ambitions, was the height of hubris. The creation of Israel was a mistake that must be corrected if we are to know peace on Earth.

        • garyfouse

          So peace on Earth will come when the 300 million Muslims in the Middle East are triumphant over the 15 million Jews in Israel, is that your reasoning? Good grief! Such is the ignorance found in places like UC Berkeley.

          I’ll give you credit for one thing. You’ve got the Marxist lingo down pat.

          • Nathan Kayhan

            No, peace on Earth will come when the people abandon nationalism, and other sectarian identities, and embrace their human identity, or better yet identify as Earthlings first.

        • lspanker

          There is no place for the nation-state of Israel on a peaceful planet.
          Capitalism and democracy are incompatible.
          it lies about having nukes and then threatens Iran with war if they get one

          Greetings Nathan,

          Your three entries for this month’s contest have been logged into the database. We will get back to you with the results once all the votes have been tallied.

          Best of luck,

          Admissions Committee
          Internet Idiot of the Month Club

      • Nathan Kayhan

        Capitalism and democracy are incompatible. In a so-called “liberal democracy” the wealthy have the real power, not the people. But Israel is even less of a democracy than the other bourgeoisie states, because Jews are explicitly privileged by law there.

        • garyfouse

          Try communism and see how much freedom and democracy you enjoy.

          • lspanker

            Nathan needs to spend his upcoming winter break in a place where he can see the results of his political preferences in action. I hear that Pyongyang is lovely in late December…

          • Nathan Kayhan

            If you’re thinking of what existed in the USSR or exists in North Korea I don’t consider that to be communism at all.

          • garyfouse

            Funny. They sure thought so. I guess they never consulted you.

          • Nathan Kayhan

            >They sure thought so.

            Sometimes people are delusional.

  • Ruven Golan

    Alan do u think by advocating the Palestinian side the boogie man won’t come to get you?

  • The Floorguy

    Got to buy entire catalog of CRAZY!
    The Nazi’s call everyone else a Nazi.
    The Fascist call everyone else a Fascist
    The Racist call everyone else a Racist.

  • Tod_Zuckerman57

    Anti-Zionism is a code word for Jew hatred. The Daily Cal gang – headed by Karim Doumar – just provided more evidence of this blatantly obvious fact. These cretins defame and demonize Israel and then claim they are not anti-Jewish. They are a disgrace to the University of California. Finally, I cringe when Jews (the same old lefty ones) so eagerly accept the phony baloney, CYA apologies these haters issue – please , my fellow Jews, learn from our history. Timidity and keeping our heads down never work when it comes to dealing with Jew hatred.

    • Ruven Golan

      are Jews really that smart? if so why do they not know history?

      • Tod_Zuckerman57

        That, my friend, is a very good question. I wish I knew the answer.

  • roccolore

    Had it been a Muslim mocked, the cartoonist would have been expelled.

    • Oakley

      And killed if not gone into hiding soon enough

  • Dan Spitzer

    Given that the Daily Cal editor has apologized for the cartoon and acknowledged that it is anti-Semitic, why does the reprehensible drawing remain on the newspaper’s website?
    Alas, this speaks volumes regarding anti-Semitism being rife at the Daily Cal.

  • Leon Pesenson

    I really do not understand how National >>Socialists<< are considered "extreme right". That's just Soviet Propaganda that keeps being repeated by everyone. The far left always likes to demonize people, it's what they do. One day it's the 1%, another day all whites, so it's hardly surprising that they are now back to hating Jews.

  • Framz Ferdomamd

    Wow, this very strong current Jew hatred among the so called humanist left has to be addressed. Although I disagree with most of Dershowitz’s views of Israel, this is pretty disgusting.

  • Michele Broche

    You censured the names. Here they is the end you didn’t publish: “Joel Mayorga is the anti-Semitic cartoonist. Karim Doumar (Editor in Chief and President), Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks (Managing Editor) and Suhauna Hussain (Opinion Editor) head the editorial board that oversaw the decision to publish it. They must be held accountable for their reprehensible actions. I challenge them to justify their bigotry. It will not be enough to hide behind the shield of freedom of speech, because that freedom also entails the right not to publish anti-Semitic expression, if they would refuse to publish other bigoted expression.

    After I submitted my op-ed, the Daily Cal tried to censor my piece in a self-serving way by omitting my characterization of the cartoonist as an anti-Semite. As far as I know they did not edit the offending cartoon. Also, the editor claimed that the intent of the cartoon was to expose the “hypocrisy” of my talk. Yet, the newspaper never even reported on the content of my talk and I don’t know whether the cartoonist was even at my talk. The cartoon was clearly based on a stereotype not on the content of my talk.”

    • Takethewheel

      The MSA at work.

  • Steve Morris

    Lemme guess: 2 of the 4 editors who approved the cartoon are mooslim. Conclusion?

  • Kamshaft

    I love Dershowitz. If more liberals were like him (and more conservatives). We would have as many problems.

    • Ruven Golan

      and still be walking in la la land

  • el neuman

    It appears that UC Berkeley’s administration has no power over its anti Semitic student publications. I suggest the board clean house and hire a new administration. There is a huge difference between free speech and hate speech.

    • The Floorguy

      Hate speech is free speech. It ends at the tip of my nose. At that point when my nose is knocked, the next amendment takes over to secure my Free State, and eliminate the oppression.

  • ThinkinGuy

    Joel Mayorga is the anti-Semitic cartoonist. Karim Doumar (Editor in Chief and President), Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks (Managing Editor) and Suhauna Hussain (Opinion Editor) head the editorial board that oversaw the decision to publish it.

    • Ruven Golan

      how can anybody with the name Hussain like Jews. Whoops I forgot Obama

  • Miami Beach Vice

    When the Editor of your newspaper is an Islamist apologist Leftist, Hussain, then this is what you get. Obsession with Israeli Jews but not a peep, cartoon, or protest about the 500,000 Muslims (half women and children) slaughtered, gassed, barrel bombed, and head chopped by other Muslims in Syria. Shame.

    • Takethewheel

      Amen!

  • lspanker

    What a pleasant change to read an editorial in the Daily Cal written by an intelligent, educated, grown adult…

  • Arquí Puccio

    The Daily Californian should be shut down!

    • Tod_Zuckerman57

      No, Dershowitz is correct. Let them continue – the whole world now knows exactly who they are.

  • I feel that the pervasiveness of these simplistic, myopic viewpoints (such as what was depicted in this cartoon) plays a significant part in preventing the attainment of peace. This issue is so highly polarized, with so many entirely faulting either one side or the other, but the reality is that both sides are engaging in activities which are hindering peace, and this needs to be more widely recognized, because peace can only come when all obstacles to peace are confronted. Please see the following editorial that I’ve written recently, expounding on this need for more objectivity and reason regarding this: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/10/22/1708888/-Hamas-reaffirms-its-commitment-to-wipe-out-Israel-as-if-this-was-helping-anything

    • George Naftali Muenz

      “Dershowitz is engaging in activities which are hindering peace”? How so?

      • Hey George- hello again!! :) Do you remember- we had an extended dialogue in the comments to a Forward article, this past summer? Oh George, please have look at what I linked to in my previous comment- it’s my latest essay that I’ve written for The Daily Kos- and I quoted you in it! (From our past conversation.) Seriously- I know you really didn’t care for my other Daily Kos article that you read, because you felt I wasn’t too fair to Israel, but this one goes after the Palestinians (and Hamas in particular) more, so I think (or at least hope) that you’ll find this one more to your liking. Like I keep saying- I really do try to be impartial, and not just exclusively bash one side or the other (like it seems most other commenters do), because I honestly feel that there’s plenty of blame to go around.

        (And now to answer the question in your comment- no, not Dershowitz- Israel is engaging in activities that are hindering peace, i.e. the settlement expansions, and I think you darn well knew what I meant… Dershowitz would only hindering peace himself, to whatever extent he may be refusing to recognize the wrong that Israel is doing, and instead entirely lays the blame on the Palestinians, and then promotes this faulty perspective.)

        • And the Palestinian Authority is, you’d claim, advancing peace and security and coexistence?
          No terror.
          No incitement.
          No refusal to negotiate.
          No demand to recall Balfour Declaration.
          Etc., etc.
          Really?

          • Yisrael- there were several people who had posted comments similar to yours (basically claiming that the PA was really not much better than Hamas), and so if you have a look through the comments section beneath my article, you’ll see how I had addressed these claims.

        • Ruven Golan

          explain please how u settle a land that is yours?

          • Ruven… even if I were to grant you that every square inch of the West Bank legitimately belonged to Israel according to every law in the world, and heck- even if Great God Almighty bellowed down from the heavens, “THE ENTIRE WEST BANK BELONGS TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH PEOPLE”- I would still say that it’s a really, really, really bad idea for Israel to keep building settlements in the West Bank, because of the MILLIONS of Palestinians who are living this territory, who aren’t going ANYWHERE. Just because you may be legally allowed to do something, doesn’t necessarily mean that it would be wise choice to do so. I explain this clearly and thoroughly, in this other essay that I wrote for The Daily Kos: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/8/31/1694882/-Bibi-says-Israel-will-never-give-up-the-settlements-and-irony-ensues

  • TNT

    Just as people correctly put others in place for playing the X-card, we have to do the same here too. The cartoonist took a stance with respect to Israel’s relationship with Palestinians. Deal with it. But to start with this anti-stuff is just weak. Dude, I seen your pic, the cartoon represents you in cartoon-like fashion. Big deal. The kind of mental gymnastics on display here is ridiculous (referring to the cartoon as “hate” speech).

    • George Naftali Muenz

      What does Dershowitz have to do with Israels relationship with the Palestinians? He is not Israeli.

      • TNT

        You tell me.

        • I’ll tell you: anti-Semites go after Jews for who they are, not what they do.
          Dershowitz is Jewish so he must be…..

          • TNT

            The cartoonist certainly made a statement against Dershowitz for his actions. We can rightfully describe this statement to be a strawman fallacy but it is not an attack on all Jews. In fact, why do we rely on a term that encompasses more than Jews (Anti-Semitic, which in theory should include other Semites such as the Arabs) and call it what it really is: Anti-Jewish. Just speaking out loud here.

      • Ruven Golan

        He’s a moral dem libturd Jew

  • herbcaen

    Anti-Semitism is a core value of the University of KKKalifornia, BerKKKeley. It can no more be removed from this “university” than can bacteria be removed from a septic tank. It is safe to say that the majority of UC BerKKKeley students are virulently anti-Semitic and are angry that they were born too late to be concentration camp guards. The US taxpayer should not contribute any money to this travesty. Let ISIS or the Iranians fund it

    • Takethewheel

      Amen!

  • herbcaen

    Anti-Semitism is a core value of the University of KKKalifornia, BerKKKeley.

  • westcoast

    How did UCB ever allow such a cartoon in its paper? Where is the oversight by sane people. “The cartoon resembles the grotesque anti-Semitic blood libel propaganda splashed across Der Stürmer in the 1930s, which depicted Jews drinking the blood of gentile children.” The person(s) who did this and those who allowed it should be banned. This must stop and we must stop it.

    • Ruven Golan

      how to stop it?

    • Takethewheel

      It appears that there are no sane people at UCB or most college campuses.

  • Richard Lemming

    Wait wait, let’s dont accept responsibility for irresponsible behaviour let us blame Trump! Because if we do then whatever we do is OK because it is all Trump’s fault.

    People are so quick to point to 1930’s Germany and the “Nazi’s” Nazis, as people called them were no right wing or left wings back then these “wings” were created later in the USA to demonize existing right and left wing stereotypes. In today’s vernacular the Nazi’s more closely identify with the Democratic party or the left wing. I am not saying Democrats are Nazi’s clearly they are not, however, they do share many ideals and actions. From Wiki which gets this term Nazism correctly The term “National Socialism” arose out of attempts to create a nationalist redefinition of “socialism”, as an alternative to both international socialism and free market capitalism. Nazism rejected the Marxist concept of class conflict, opposed cosmopolitan internationalism and sought to convince all parts of the new German society to subordinate their personal interests to the “common good” and accept political interests as the main priority of economic organization.

    Even Dershowitz a life long liberal has recognized the Democratic left as being disingenuous, read his latest book.

    The left preaches tolerance but is intolerant to those that question it. BIG RED FLAG HERE.

    • Frank Russo

      You’re joking. The NAZIs were the NATIONAL SOCIALIST party. They were IN FACT, very Left Wing…

      • lspanker

        Methinks the point that Richard Lemming was making was that the distinctions between “left” and “right” have morphed a bit over the years. Yes, the Nazis had many attributes that we consider left-of-center today. I think most of us would be in agreement if stating that in spite of the rhetoric used by avowed communists and nationalist socialists, they have far more in common with each other than they would care to admit.

      • Steve Morris

        Bull. That’s nothing but a contard lie. Hitler’s self-declared greatest enemies were Jews AND Communists. He railed against Communists all the time. You might try actually reading what he wrote. What’s in a name? As much as inside your head: not much. His usage of the word “Socialists” with respect to his own political party was pure public relations, and it worked very well. So well, in fact, that he suckered you too.

        • Takethewheel

          You must be a lefty. You went straight to snobbery and ridicule.

    • The Floorguy

      The Progressive Era, was nothing but a race to Fascism & Communism as the intellectual enlightenment occurred and the control of others for the benefit of a few.

    • Takethewheel

      The left must lie to advance. They are nothing more than bold faced liars and propagandists. Their despicable ideology is encouraged and reinforced by the left wing faculties and administrators.

  • mxm123

    “These anti-Semitic displays against me were in reaction to a speech in which I advocated a Palestinian state and an end to the occupation and opposition to Israeli settlement policies. ” – Bull puckey, Dershowitz plays lip service to a two state solution, while busy being best buds with those who enforce Israeli apartheid.

    His cries of anti-semitism are just another tactic to deflect from the truth.

    • Dan Spitzer

      Your ignorance is appalling. To apply to term “apartheid” to Israel is proof positive that you know nothing about the strictures of the term which were applied in S. Africa and which are non-existent in Israel.
      As for whom Dershowitz considers “best buds,” it’s no Israel political figure who opposes a Palestinian state or who supports the settlement policy. But then again, it’s people like you who out of loathing of the very notion that Jews can have a State paint with an decidedly anti-Semitic brush.

      • Quidam du Brujah

        What this cartoon does well is portray Dershowitz as the Israeli apologist he is. He may be a lefty-liberal but, when it comes to Israel, nearly anything Israel does in the context of ‘protecting itself’ — to the detriment of any occupied inhabitants — is okay and nearly any criticism of it is painted as ‘anti-semitic’. Reminds me of nearly any criticism of the GW Bush administration getting you labeled as being ‘anti-American’ (much to the chagrin of the other Americans who live north and south of our borders.)

      • garyfouse

        Dan, As you well know, ignorance reigns at UCB. This is the result of 50 years of leftist brainwashing of our youth. Reason and common sense has been turned upside down to the point that the Daily Cal can publish cartoons that remind us of Julius Streicher’s Der Stuermer.

        This is symptomatic of a serious disease in our educational system in which certain forms of hate are acceptable. We as tax-payers and our children are badly served by the rot that passes as education. The left is firmly in control of education now, and the results are there for all to see. Conservatives cannot speak on campus without being disrupted. Bigotry against whites and Jews is acceptable-even encouraged.

        Meanwhile, UC’s incompetent president, Janet Napolitano, announces the establishment of a center dedicated to the study of free speech. What a joke.

        • Dan Spitzer

          Gary, you are presently a professor and I used to be (with a doctorate in history). What we valued as members of the academy is that higher education was once among the few endeavors where complexities could be examined. No more.

          As the cliche would have it, for every action there is a reaction. And this certainly holds on US campuses in response to the disturbing fulminations of Trump. Correspondingly, at places like UCB once nuanced examinations of societal complexities have succumbed to one-dimensional analyses. And as a by-product, minorities (and their ideological allies) have projected their own notions of exploitation onto historically the most maligned of all other ethnic/religious peoples, the Jews.

          You rightfully note that free speech has also taken a disturbing hit and cannot be expressed these days without attendant physical intimidation. Cowed by ideologues adopting the idiocies of “intersectionality” are administrators like Napolitano, faculty (often afraid of their own students), and students themselves (who believe they must be silent if their perspectives differ from the prevailing PC cant).

          With reference to the resurgence of anti-Semitism, take a look at the plethora of present day brownshirts posting under the heading of the DC’s editor’s blog. There is no reason to dignify their hatred by responding to them. Their bigotry is exemplified by their every comment and they make our case for us.

          • garyfouse

            Dan,

            Since last year, I no longer teach at UC Irvine (Extension). I am now fully retired. In addition, having only a masters degree, I am not a professor.

            You are as always spot on. I would add that what many American Jews fail to realize or admit is that most anti-semitism today in the US (and most certainly Europe) is coming from Islamic quarters. Dershowitz is being attacked because he defends Israel. Israel is attacked because it is not Muslim and Muslims believe it rightfully should be part of a Muslim caliphate. These false attacks over repression and who owns the land are a cover for Jew hatred. It should be openly acknowledged.

          • Dan Spitzer

            The Palestinian situation is simply the most recent rationale for anti-Semitism. If it were not the question of the right of a Jewish homeland in Israel, there would have been some other “justification” for hatred of Jews fabricated by most of these haters. But this is something very few of those opposing the notion of a Jewish homeland are cognizant.

    • lspanker

      Dershowitz plays lip service to a two state solution, while busy being best buds with those who enforce Israeli apartheid.

      Do yourself a favor and do some basic research of the origin and meaning of “apartheid”, a Dutch/Afrikaans term expressing the deliberate disenfranchisement of black South Africans by assigning them citizenship to artificially defined “homelands” not recognized by any other nations. This is completely different from the Palestinian Arabs who, unlike those in the former apartheid-era RSA demanding their rights as CITIZENS, refuse to even recognize Israel as a legitimate state. It is quite unfortunate that the readers of a collegiate student publication have to wade through the ignorant rantings of those who lack the either the intellectual curiosity or mental capacity to educate themselves on the subject at hand before posting such blathering nonsense…

      • Er, they do get to vote. In Palestinian Authority elections.
        That there haven’t been any in over a decade is because:
        Abbas is a dictator.
        Abbas is afraid of Hamas.

      • Takethewheel

        These students are complete ignoramuses. What are their parents thinking? They’re not learning anything honorable or useful. They are learning to hate and that is all.

    • George Naftali Muenz

      So, what you are saying is that those who support Palestinians are best buds with those who bomb and shoot people in buses, schools, markets, cinemas, restaurants, pizzerias, airports and Olympic Games

      • Ruven Golan

        yep

    • roccolore

      Muslims like you are the apartheid supporters who throw gays off buildings and stone rape victims.

  • Sidney Cioran

    If the cartoonist had drawn an image of this nature to criticize Muslim terrorists, he would have been expelled.

  • Tiredofbias44

    The Democrat party is the party of bigots. It is lead by Ivy league whites that pick and choose the minorities they champion based upon the votes they produce The party then systematically strips the class of their dignity to produce servants on election day. In some ways Democrats are more bigoted today than in 1950.

  • zzz

    Dershowitz gives the fringe left too much credit, I doubt they have any sort of historical perspective around much of anything, the behavior shown by them here is likely more of their herd mentality.

    • Takethewheel

      The fringe left? You mean the fringe left who published a thoroughly anti Semitic cartoon in the university’s paper of record. That fringe left? They are not fringe. They wag the tail of the dog on almost every campus around the world. Faculties and admin are complicit in their racism, bigotry, and raw hatred of anyone who does not march in lock step with their destructive ideologies. Please keep your children out of these hate filled environments.

  • mercurywoodrose

    how is this anti semitic? thats not blood libel! its accusing dershowitz of being hypocritical at best, or an apologist for israeli violence. the cartoon is crude and not very clever, but he looks like dershowitz, who does look jewish, and the perps and victims of violence are portrayed pretty much on point. i am extremely sensitive to memetic messaging, but i dont see it here.

    • DarkStarCrashes

      With many memes that appear in one form or another, one can argue about whether or not they are racist/blank-o-phobic/whatever.

      This argument usually is based on association, often association with memes/motifs that pull offensive historical baggage with them. The hard left is quick to judge any given meme as fundamentally racist/blank-o-phobic based purely on association. If there was a cartoon that in some way brought forth a motif associated with anti-muslim sentiment, for example, the Daily Cal would run an op-ed wholeheartedly condemning it.

      I think the cartoonist here probably was not conscious of the long-standing anti-semitic motifs that he evoked. Maybe one could use an intent-based argument to claim that the cartoon is not actually anti-semitic. However, the disposition of the Daily Cal editorial board is to identify and condemn hate based purely on a hair-trigger association mechanism. Therefore, if we use their own standards, we must recognize this cartoon as anti-semitic. Yet they published it, so they are hypocrites.

      • Takethewheel

        What are they not teaching at that school? These kids are dumb, but they sure know who they hate.

    • Rollie

      ”…but he looks like dershowitz, who does look jewish…”

      Putting aside your punctuation difficulties and your “memetic” nonsense, I just have to ask: Exactly what does a Jewish person look like? C’mon, you have our attention, so don’t spare the details.

      • Bob Hansen

        Did you really expect a response?

      • he’s mercurial.
        one comment he’s X, another Y.
        multiple anti-Zionist identity disorder.

    • George Naftali Muenz

      Yeah, what would we Jews know about anti-Semitism given our centuries of bitter experience?

    • Takethewheel

      You must be a member of the faculty, a student or part of the administration. Apparently, there are not too many intelligent people at BerKKKley.

  • Steven Dzik

    I think Dershowitz has responded with much more class than the staff of the Daily Californian deserved. As am alumnus of this school I am ashamed of what is going on.

    • Ruven Golan

      Class will get u nothing with anti-Semites

  • Christopher Woodhouse

    This is appalling and (depressingly) not all surprising. At this point in our history anti-Semitism has musical chaired onto the left instead of the right, but it’s the same. The only real difference is instead of nominally shrouding it’s bigotry in religion it is using social justice. Pathetic, ugly, unworthy school.

    • Dan Spitzer

      Yes, most of the bigotry seen both on UC campuses and major universities nationwide (such as Michigan and Wisconsin) has stemmed from ethnic and gay studies departments and so-called movements for social justice as exemplified by Black Lives Matter. These departments and political organizations stand for important and worthy changes in our far less than perfect social fabric, yet they are also rent with age-old prejudice toward Jews.

      • Takethewheel

        And prejudice toward whites and Christians. This is a left wing movement of hate toward any who are not totally in their camp. Some of those campus student groups are nothing more than bigotry and hate machines. Yet, they are tolerated, even celebrated by administratiins and faculty. I have no idea why any intelligent parents would allow their children to attend these hate filled, ridiculous, infantile Ivy League schools.

    • MT Stein

      I think it’s important to remember that both alt left and right have it deeply rooted in their system. At the moment left is “leading”, but if we want to remain Jewish, none is our friend.

      • Takethewheel

        Conservative thinkers must fight battles every day against the hatred and bigotry of the left. There’s no comparison on the right with the insanity of leftists on university campuses. Conservatives are treated with disdain.

  • Dan Spitzer

    The newspaper’s editorial staff and cartoonist still have an opportunity to demonstrate a scintilla of integrity by apologizing for publishing such a vile anti-Semitic cartoon. Any failure on their part to do so will affirm their support for bigotry and their contempt for the Jewish community.

    Dershowitz is right that future admissions officers or possible employers of the editorial staff should think twice about accepting any application from a member of a staff which has exemplified and amplified the anti-Semitism already rife on the Berkeley campus. In sum, the staff will learn that there are consequences for unethical actions.

    Moreover, the paper’s advertisers might reconsider to whom they are providing financial support. The editorial staff should take note that the anti-Semitism published in the Berkeley Daily Planet led advertisers to spend their monies elsewhere, leading to the folding of the print edition of that publication. And this could well be the fate of the Daily Cal.

    None of the above has to happen. The editorial staff has simply to demonstrate to the Jewish and campus community that they are above anti-Semitism. Their response or the lack thereof will speak volumes…

    • Sara Hill

      How can they “demonstrate to the Jewish and campus community that they are above anti-Semitism” if they aren’t?

      • Dan Spitzer

        The so-called apology was in essence a justification for anti-Semitism. This should not be lost upon the UC community…

      • Ruven Golan

        exactly

    • Nunya Beeswax

      The Daily Cal is on a mission to show the world how woke it is–and as we all know, if you’re Truly Woke you have to sign onto the whole platform, including the nasty by-products of African-American distrust of Jews.

      • lspanker

        Ironic that Jewish individuals and organizations provided a lot of personal, financial, and moral support to the Civil Rights Movement, only to be demonized by a bunch of violent, thuggish ingrates…

        • Takethewheel

          They hate white Christians, too.

      • SecludedCompoundTTYS

        They are young and dumb. That is it. They only know what they are told and obviously are very very very against hearing any alternative views or facts.

        • Takethewheel

          So, who tells them to hate others? Where does the organized anti Semitism begin and where are these ideas reinforced? Anyone? Buehler?

      • Takethewheel

        Don’t forget the MSA presence on every campus.

    • SecludedCompoundTTYS

      They are just young and dumb. Sorry, I’ve followed the Daily Cal for the last year and it’s just a bunch of youngins who really don’t know any better. I’ve yet to have anyone debate me on a single topic, most likely because they cannot. They do not know their history and do not even think a good movie was made pre 2000.

    • Takethewheel

      I don’t think that a university recommendation is necessary to get a job as a suicide bomber, anarchist or communist agitator.