Editor’s Blog

Editor’s note: Regarding editorial cartoon depicting Alan Dershowitz

By | Senior Staff

Update 10/25/2017: The language of this editor’s note has been updated to better reflect the sentiment of the editor.

We have seen with sharp clarity the pain and anger caused by an editorial cartoon that ran online in our opinion section on Oct. 18, and we apologize for this.

The artist’s intent was to argue that the contents of civil liberties lawyer and professor emeritus at Harvard Law School Alan Dershowitz’s recent lecture at UC Berkeley were hypocritical. We regret that the artistic rendering distracted from the discussion the artist was trying to start.

The criticism we have received reaffirms for us a need for a more critical editing eye, and a stronger understanding of the violent history and contemporary manifestations of anti-Semitism. We appreciate those who have reached out offering to help us better our understanding of these issues. We will be taking them up on the offer.

We want to encourage readers to continue sending us feedback, questions and concerns.

Karim Doumar is the editor in chief. Contact the opinion desk at [email protected].

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  Older Comments
 
  • Roger Meurer

    Stupid anti-Semitic bigotry pervades Berkeley.
    It’s why they’re willing to shut down free speech and then claim printing anti-Jew filth is somehow “free speech”.

  • Oakley

    “We regret that the artistic rendering distracted from the discussion the artist was trying to start.”

    Please. The bigot was not trying to engage in any sort of discussion.

  • Trrancas Group

    Dershowitz is a pedophile, a terrible spokesman for any group.

    • Todd

      LOL. Wow a bigot sending out lies to distract. What a surprise. Not.

    • Oakley

      GTFOH

  • Me and 72 Virgin Goat.Verified

    Is good Editor Brothers Karim, Hussain and the Lefty at Cal Daily never once do the cartoon about the time we Muslims chopped up, gassed, and bombed barreled 350,000 brother Muslim, including the lady and child, in the Syria. Please to Keep total focus on the Jew.

    • Todd

      You forgot that the Syrians also cremated the people they murdered in one of their concentration camps. Or how about insulting Israelis by not allowing them to wear their flag and hear their anthem when they were competing?

      • Helen4Yemen

        Here is from Ari Shavit – Haaretz – March 4, 2003

        “In the course of the past year, a new belief has
        emerged in the town: the belief in war against
        Iraq. That ardent faith was disseminated by a
        small group of 25 or 30 neoconservatives, almost
        all of them JEWISH, almost all of them intellectuals
        people who are mutual friends and cultivate one
        another and are convinced that political ideas are
        a major driving force of history.”

        Here is a partial list of the neocons:

        Alan Dershowtiz………… Dov Zakheim………… Mark Dubowitz
        Bill Kristol …………………. Eliot Cohen…………… Max Boot
        Charles Krauthammer…. Elliot Abrams………… Meyrav Wurmser
        Bret Stephens……………. Frederick Kagan……. Michael Ledeen
        Daniel Pipes ……………… Henry Kissenger……. Norman Podhoretz
        Danielle Pletka………….. Irving Kristol…………. Paul Wolfowitz
        David Frum……………….. James Schlesinger…. Richard Perle
        David Wurmser…………. John Podhoretz…….. Robert Kagan
        Donald Kagan……………. Joshua Bolten……….. Scooter Libby
        Douglas Feith…………….. Kimberly Kagan…….. Stephen Bryen
        Marc Grossman………….. William Kristol

        • Todd

          So George Bush and Colin Powell were Jewish? This is so silly. Bye.

          • TecumsehUnfaced

            No, you are being a yammering idiot again, since it is the only way you can appear to have a case. Do you see the Shrub or the Fake Anthrax Waver there?

          • Todd

            Digging yourself deeper into foolishness. You went from just an evil person to one the internet clown. I guess in the bigger scheme of life that is pretty much just going sideways, but it is entertaining to watch. You should show your Mommy and Daddy your posts, I bet they would be so proud.

          • TecumsehUnfaced

            Yes, digging into you is digging into foolishness. Just look at the clownish rant you continued with.

          • Todd

            Ok, no creativity. This is becoming less entertaining. :)

 Older Comments
 
Tags No tags yet