Picks of the week: Arts staff’s recommendations for events to welcome fall

The fun doesn’t stop when Halloween ends. While the early part of the week is marked by guest speakers and theatrical performances, the weekend features a set of concerts certain to make ticket-purchasing decisions hard if you have to choose between them. In any case, this is no week for staying in — almost every night offers something you won’t want to miss.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 | “Turtles All the Way Down” featuring John Green at the Curran

Too spooked to participate in Halloween festivities? Luckily, mega-popular author John Green will be sitting down with event co-host Hank Green to discuss John Green’s latest book, “Turtles All the Way Down,” a story about a young girl struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Curran in San Francisco. The best part? The price of your ticket includes an autographed copy of the new book, which promises to keep you enraptured page after page.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 | Opening night of Disney’s “Aladdin”

The story of “Aladdin” has been taken to a whole new world — that is, from the screen to the stage. This Wednesday is the hit Broadway musical’s opening night, and it’ll play in the SHN Orpheum Theatre until January. All of your favorite characters, from Aladdin and Jasmine to the Genie and Jafar, will be performing those iconic Disney songs from Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. It’s a perfect show not only for kids, but also for anyone who grew up dazzled by the Disney classic. Stay “one jump ahead” and grab your tickets now at SHN’s website.

Thursday, Nov. 2 | M.I.A at the Fox Theater

Grammy-nominated rapper M.I.A. will be taking over the Fox Theater in Oakland this Thursday. With hits such as “Paper Planes,” “Bad Girls” and “Borders” attributed to her name, M.I.A.’s show is certain to be a force of nature, and not one that sticks to rap alone — her songs have been known to incorporate styles from multiple genres, including hip-hop and electronica. The show itself will begin at 8 p.m., and it promises to be a marvelous early kickoff to your weekend. Tickets are available here.

Friday, Nov. 3 | Bruno Mars at Oracle Arena

Bruno Mars hardly needs an introduction. Launching into the limelight with hits such as “Grenade” and “Just the Way You Are,” Mars has long-outgrown his impassioned love ballads. His latest album, 24K Magic, is all about luxury, confidence and high-class fun. If his July performance was anything to go by, his return to Oracle Arena on Friday will be nothing short of show-stopping, with dazzling fireworks, high-energy instrumental breaks and a larger-than-life personality that will leave you begging for glorious note after glorious note. Tickets certainly aren’t cheap for the 8 p.m. concert, but if you’re willing to splurge, they can be purchased here.

Saturday, Nov. 4 | Noname at The Fillmore

If M.I.A and Bruno Mars weren’t enough to fill your concert appetite, Noname will arrive at the Fillmore in San Francisco at 9 p.m. Saturday. The Chicago native rapper and poet draws inspiration from Lauryn Hill and André 3000 for her musical style, which can only be described as an elegant blend of R&B and hip-hop. Her debut mixtape, 2016’s Telefone, was particularly well-received, though it was her guest appearance on Chance the Rapper’s track “Lost” that earned her mainstream recognition.

Contact the Daily Cal Arts Staff at [email protected].