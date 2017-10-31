Haunted places in Berkeley that’ll definitely scare you

Halloween is here, and if you’re anything like us at the Clog, you’re probably looking to get into the spooky spirit — and what better way to do that than to check out some haunted houses? Sure, your friendly neighborhood haunted houses were fun and only slightly scary as a kid, but here in Berkeley, they’re the real deal. There’s no need to set up or build any intricate haunted houses, because Berkeley is already shady enough for there to be legendarily terrifying places already waiting for you (presumably at the corner of some dark street). So, if you’re looking to take a risk this All Hallows’ Eve (no candy involved), look no further than these spooky places in Berkeley that are supposedly haunted.

Berkeley City Club

Located on Durant Avenue, the Berkeley City Club is a historic hotel that looks like the old “Tower of Terror” at Disney’s California Adventure Park, if it had a younger, shorter sibling. Its rooms have a “vintage” feel, to say the least, but 1920s vintage doesn’t come without giving you the heebie-jeebies. Guests have often complained about being unable to sleep and hearing strange noises at night, so we’re going to go out on a limb here and guess that it’s definitely haunted by a few grumpy ghosts.

Claremont Hotel

Have you ever dreamed of staying in a hotel just like the one from the movie “The Shining”? Well, you’re in luck, because the Claremont Hotel is just the place for you. Located in the Claremont Hills of Berkeley, it’s sure to give you some of those ghostly vibes as you walk down its Victorian-style halls. Be sure to watch out for creepy twins — oh, and the ghost of some old woman named “Mrs. Thornburg.”

Lawson Adit

Lawson Adit is a creepy name to begin with, and rightfully so. That’s because it’s an abandoned mining site underneath Hearst Memorial Mining Building that looks so incredibly dreadful, and, well, abandoned that it’ll undoubtedly scare the living heck out of you. It was once a mining tunnel dug for the purposes of extracting water. But now, it’s probably the remains of Dirks’ hidden tunnel, haunted by those missing public funds and a few of his unibrow hairs.

Evans Hall

Evans Hall is so drab and dreary that there’s no explanation for its appearance other than it being haunted. People have committed suicide by jumping off of the top floors, after which it definitely should have been torn down, and it has a spine-tingling feel overall upon entering. Beware, and enter at your leisure (unless you already are forced to due to your discussion section being located there once a week) this Halloween. Or, help everyone out and petition to once and for all get it demolished.

Faculty Club

For one, the Faculty Club is terrifying in that it’s the place on campus where all the professors and university staff get together and probably enter our failing grades. But, legend has it that the ghost of Henry Morse Stephens, who once lived in room 219 of the Faculty Club, haunts the building and was allegedly once seen sitting in his old reading chair.

Hearst Pool

In the 1960s, thousands of bones were allegedly dug up on campus and then stored underneath the Hearst Gym swimming pool for reasons unbeknownst to us here at the Clog. And, as we can now assume, where there are thousands of bones, there are probably thousands of ghosts haunting the air (and water) of Hearst Gym.

The Campanile

What if we told you that no one plays the Campanile bells everyday at the top of the hour, and that it’s actually just the ghosts of the many ancient bones sitting inside the tower? Well, we wouldn’t, because we’d (probably) be lying (though we can never know for sure). Similar to Hearst Gym, with all those bones stored in the Campanile, we wouldn’t be surprised if one of their ghosts haunted its chambers at night.

Don’t be afraid to get your spook on and explore some of these haunted sights. Have a haunted Halloween!

