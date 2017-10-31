What you should be for Halloween based on your major

As midterms pass and Halloween approaches, us normies have only one thing on our mind: What will our Halloween costume be? There’s too many options and not enough time, so we at the Clog have decided to help you out. By identifying your major, we can help you effectively pick out a stellar costume that’ll fit your vibe. And isn’t that what Halloween is all about?

English

English majors are clearly big on books. Naturally, this Halloween you’re going to want to dress up as your favorite literary character. Dress up as Moby Dick, Hannibal Lecter, Frodo Baggins or even the bears from “The Berenstain Bears.”

Theater, dance, and performance studies

Theater, dance and performance studies majors are young at heart and have a flare for the dramatic. It’s only natural that theater majors wear a “Xanadu”-inspired costume, showcase a “Wizard of Oz”-type of look or pull out all the stops and go as Alexander Hamilton from “Hamilton.”

EECS

EECS majors should try to go as a computer, a python or a zany inventor, such as Nikola Tesla.

Pre-med

Being pre-med is hard work. If you have time for a costume, make sure to go as something that helps reinforce your future profession. Dress up as a sexy doctor or nurse, or just put on some scrubs if you have no time for anything else.

Pre-Haas

The ideal costume for anyone pre-Haas student is obviously a snake. If that’s not your ideal choice, then be the Monopoly Man or your billionaire idol, Elon Musk.

Political science

Our current political climate makes this Halloween perfect for poli-sci majors. You can dress up as Sarah Palin, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton or our favorite orange-hued Oompa Loompa. You could also go the fictional route by dressing up as Leslie Knope from “Parks and Recreation” or Francis Underwood from “House of Cards.”

Math

If any math majors plan on actually going out on Halloween, it’d be fitting to venture out dressed as Count von Count from “Sesame Street,” a Rubik’s cube, a graphing calculator or an abacus.

Let your freak fly this Halloween. Whether you’re an English major or an EECS major, have some fun this Halloween. We hope you have even more costume ideas for the 31st, and if you don’t resonate with any of our suggestions, you can always dress up as a failed math test. Now that’s a scary costume.

