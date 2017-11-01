Best Bear Market purchases to use your meal points on

Bear Market is undoubtedly one of the most legendary meal-point havens on campus. It’s filled with unhealthy favorites along with some pretty solid healthy items. To celebrate Bear Market’s greatness, we’ve compiled a list of some of their most enjoyable treats.

Naked Pressed Cool Pineapple Juice

This healthy drink contains only pineapple, cucumber and a little lemon. It tastes incredible and is actually good for you, but it’s around seven meal points for a 12-ounce bottle. Be sure to befriend a freshman who has meal points to spare so you can splurge on this drink.

Carnival Kettle chips

These chips are so amazing, we’ve never seen anyone not eat the entire bag in one sitting. No doubt, 10/10 would recommend.

A whole mango

Mangos are extremely underrated. They’re delicious and nutritious, and you can use them in surprisingly diverse ways.

Chocolate-covered rice cake things

If you’re an avid Bear Market patron, you know what we’re talking about. At first, you wonder who would be compelled to buy such a thing, then you actually buy them, and now they’ve become a staple of your diet.

Sushi

This staple of Japanese cuisine is delicious, with a ton of health benefits. Enjoy a California roll or shrimp tempura roll while increasing your metabolism and strengthening your immune system.

Vegan veggie sandwich

Vegans rejoice! Bear Market’s vegan veggie sandwich is your shit. Whoever said vegan food isn’t good definitely hasn’t tried this creation.

A baguette

The french baguette was the best thing Bear Market introduced. It’s perfect for late-night carb loading and requires exactly zero preparation to eat.

Ben & Jerry’s P.B. & Cookies

P.B. & Cookies is definitely one of the best nondairy Ben & Jerry’s flavors we’ve tried. There’s a ton cookie pieces in there, and even when you don’t get a mouthful of cookie, the vanilla frozen dessert is pretty bomb.

As fall semester comes to a close and you have too many meal points (or you know someone who does), stop by to get some goodies at Bear Market. After all of the midterms, problem sets and essays we’ve endured, who’s to say we don’t deserve some Ben & Jerry’s?

