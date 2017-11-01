Clog report: Students face reality post-midterm season

Midterms are finally winding down here at UC Berkeley, and in an attempt to get a better sense of the shared relief on campus, we at the Clog have decided to interview students about their post-midterm experiences.

When asked about the first thing they did once exams were over, a few students reported walking outside to find that the sun was brighter than they had remembered. They described a blinding sensation to their long unexposed eyes, since most of their hours over the past couple months had been spent studying indoors.

Others recalled falling asleep before making it out of the building, as their bodies had been exhausted from weeks of intense sleep deprivation. They took refuge in various corners of the classroom and steps on the stairwell.

“In between classes, I generally nap anywhere I can rest my head, so at this point, I feel like I can sleep anywhere,” stated one student.

The Clog then inquired students about their immediate post-midterm realizations, to which many shared their discovery of what they called “Berkeley’s hidden gems,” such as the Memorial Glade and Artichoke Basille’s on Durant Avenue.

“Did you know our mascot was a bear?” asked one student, wide-eyed in disbelief. “I had thought we were wildcats this entire time.”

Another was shocked to discover that Ramona’s had closed down and that football tickets are no longer free to freshmen, while few began shedding tears upon hearing that UC Berkeley’s ranking as the No. 1 public university had been challenged back in September.

In response to what their next plans were now that they had more free time, several students noted that they had been anticipating holidays they hadn’t realized had already passed.

One student stated, “I was really looking forward to Labor Day because that’s our first long weekend of the year. You could imagine I was disappointed to discover that it’s already November.”

Finally, we recognized that every challenge is a learning experience, so we asked students what they felt they had gained over this past midterm season. We noted one student’s heightened creativity when he unzipped his jacket to reveal snacks of every nutritional category taped on the inside.

“I figured out how to maintain a healthy diet without having to go to GBC and give up my seat in Moffitt. Bars, fruits and beef jerky are my go-tos,” he remarked.

One girl disclosed her newfound ability to multitask. She reported buying the audio versions of all her classes’ required texts so that she could listen while she quizzed herself with flashcards and wrote research papers.

She shrugged, “You gotta do what you gotta do.”

Hopefully now that midterms are over, you can start to notice what’s happening around you and enjoy all that the real world has to offer.

Contact Shaked Salem at [email protected].