Berkeley Police Department releases photos of 4 suspects from Aug. 27 rally

Berkeley Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying four suspects allegedly involved in fights during the Aug. 27 rally and counterprotests.

In a Nixle alert issued Thursday, BPD released the photos of four people allegedly responsible for punching, kicking and striking several rally attendees with improvised weapons. The video footage used to capture all four images was provided to police by members of the Berkeley community, according to the alert.

At the Aug. 27 rally, about 7,000 people flooded Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park to rally and counterprotest. The demonstration ended with 13 arrests.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Berkeley Homicide Detail at 510-981-4794.

