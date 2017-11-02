Federal judge orders Berkeley to submit plan to shelter homeless population

The city of Berkeley has been ordered to submit and file a plan to house its homeless residents this coming winter.

The court order, written by U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup, requires the city to submit a plan by Nov. 28 to “substantially” shelter Berkeley’s homeless population. The court is not requiring that the plan be adopted, but it wants to be informed of the scope of relief the city is capable of implementing, according to the order.

Dan Siegel, an attorney representing Berkeley’s homeless community in its lawsuit against BART and the city, must also submit a specific proposal to shelter homeless residents by Nov. 28, according to the order. In his proposal, Siegel must name fields and open spaces he would convert to tent cities.

“Failure to be specific may be a sign that there is no practical solution,” the order stated.

City of Berkeley spokesperson Matthai Chakko could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Check back for updates.





Harini Shyamsundar is the university news editor.