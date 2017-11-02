Man allegedly grabs cash from register at Taco Bell Cantina

A man ran into the Taco Bell Cantina on Durant Avenue, allegedly grabbed money from the cash register and fled the scene about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Michelle Ashley, the cashier on duty at the time of the incident, the unarmed man had repeatedly entered the store asking for change for a $20 bill. The money was taken out of the cash register when her attention was diverted, Ashley said.

“As soon as I turned my head for three seconds to call (my manager’s) name, the guy who came in earlier asking for change ran behind the counter and grabbed my deposit money and ran out the door,” Ashley alleged.

A total of $283 was taken from the register, according to Ashley. Taco Bell Cantina employees were unable to pursue the suspect, who has not been identified, she added.

Berkeley Police Department has not received a report of the alleged robbery as of press time, said BPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel in an email.

