UC Berkeley Latinx community adorns altar for Día de los Muertos

In a makeshift student commemoration for Día de los Muertos, Mexican papel picado and pan de muerto have been arranged against the right flank of Sather Gate, adorned with various other items such as orange and yellow cempasúchil blossoms and sugar calaverita skulls.

Día de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” is a multiday Mexican holiday to gather with family and friends to honor the spirits of deceased loved ones. During this holiday, altars are often ornamented with votive candles, personalized items for the deceased individuals and sugar skulls.

The Sather Gate altar was organized by the Mexican Association of Students at Berkeley, or MEXASB, on Wednesday around the theme of migration, suffering and loss.

“We dedicated (the altar) to immigrants who perished on their way here,” said MEXASB vice president and campus graduate student Bruno José Anaya Ortiz. “We focused on the trajectory that passes through Mexico[,] and the hopes of the migrants in coming to America.”

MEXASB’s event Wednesday, Ortiz said, was very successful, comprised preparing the altar followed by a community gathering where tamales, Mexican hot chocolate and pan de muerto — a sweet bread made in the shape of bones — were served.

Carolina Mundo, a campus junior majoring in Spanish who was born and raised in Mexico, said she primarily participated in Día de los Muertos festivities this year by wearing traditional embroidered Mexican clothing both on and off campus.

In Mexico, Mundo said, she would have commemorated her deceased loved ones at a cemetery by setting up altars and decorating tombstones. In the United States, however, Mundo said she celebrates Día de los Muertos by setting up a small altar with candles and personal items with her family at home.

Although she only briefly attended the altar service at Sather Gate, Mundo said it was beautifully adorned and represented the journey and sacrifices of Latin American migrants well.

“I think about my great grandma, who was a curandera – someone who does spiritual cleaning – which is a traditional job engraved in Mexican culture,” Mundo said. “I try to commemorate her. I was very close to her.”

Pablo Gonzalez, a campus lecturer in Chicano and Latino studies, said although many of his students observe Día de los Muertos privately, the public festivities organized by different student organizations like MEXASB offer students a way to affirm their sense of community.

“When … students of color and Latinx students do this, it’s not only a way of paying respect, but also upholding their space,” Gonzalez said. “They’re a group on campus that has a place and a community here, and they can demonstrate that and commemorate those who helped them get here.”

