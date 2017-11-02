An underground water main broke near Dwight Way and caused flooding in the nearby streets early Thursday morning.

Service will be disrupted as East Bay Municipal Utility District, or EBMUD, is turning the water off and is working to fix the break, according to Berkeley Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith May.

May added that no injuries were reported as a result of the flooding, but water service and traffic will be affected for most of the day on Dwight Way between Dana Street and Telegraph Avenue.

Check back for updates.

