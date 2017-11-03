Best shows to binge now that midterm season is mostly over

Midterm season is slowing down for a lot of us and we have a little more time on our hands. We could be spending it catching up on readings, but we all know that’s not going to happen. Instead of doing nothing and stressing about how you could be doing work, you might as well spend it watching some TV instead! We here at the Clog have put together a list of some of our favorite shows to binge to help you get through the calm before the storm that is finals.

“Broadchurch”

This is quite possibly one of the most well done, suspenseful and brilliant murder mysteries we’ve ever seen. Two seasons are currently on Netflix and the third has aired, so we’d recommend you put your sleuthing hats on and sit down for a rollercoaster of a show. The whodunit is in question up until the very end, which keeps you completely engrossed and way too invested throughout the entire experience of watching the show. David Tennant and Olivia Colman are fantastic and work well together on the screen, elevating it from your typical “British murder mystery show” to something much more.

“Dear White People”

This show got a lot of hype a while back, but we believe that the hype was totally deserved. If you’re looking for a show that will challenge how you look at the world and think, this is the show for you. The plot takes place on an elite college campus not totally unlike ours, so a lot of the issues they tackle are relevant to the issues here at UC Berkeley. The characters are complex and well written, and the actors handle some of the more sensitive topics very well. It’s not your average “the liberal view is good, everything else is bad,” show. It tackles different sides of issues and challenges what you believe more than it tells you what to think. There are 10 episodes up on Netflix currently, so it’s easy to binge. Not to mention it’s been renewed for season two (woohoo)!

“Game of Thrones”

Yes, we know, most people have seen this and yeah, the hype has been around for a while. But there’s a lot of people who actually haven’t watched it, and if you’re one of them, you should definitely take the time to catch up! Tired of everyone making references you don’t understand? Don’t know who Joffrey is and why everyone hates him so much? Morbidly curious about how graphic the show actually is? Acquire your own or a friend’s HBO Go account and indulge yourself this month before finals begin! You’ve got some time before the final season, so catch up so you can finally attend a “Game of Thrones” viewing party.

“Jane the Virgin”

In true telenovela style, the drama and plot twists are never-ending with this show. It follows Jane Villanueva’s accidental pregnancy and the shocker is (spoiler alert) she’s a virgin! However, the show’s so much more than just her pregnancy and love life, it focuses on issues like what it’s like to be undocumented, the stigma around sex, complexities of family relationships, handling grief and much more. The grandmother/mother/daughter relationship is beautiful and one of the most powerful elements in the entire show, which is something you won’t see often on television. Strong and complex Latinx characters run the show, and the use of Spanish in the show gives some much-needed representation and diversity to the silver screen. From the hilarious narrator to the drama, you won’t want to miss this gem.

“Peaky Blinders”

Tired of your British period dramas only following the tedious lives of the upper class? Need a period drama fix during your break from studying? Look no further than “Peaky Blinders.” This fast-paced show follows a family of gangsters in post-World War I Birmingham, England and their struggle for power and wealth. If the all-star cast of Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Helen McCrory isn’t enough to get you hooked, watch for the incredible soundtrack, fascinating plot and fantastic family dynamic. It’s almost too easy to root for these anti-heroes, but you’re hooked into the Industrial Revolution aesthetic and twisted world of horse races, Russian aristocrats and Murphy’s cheekbones before you can say “by order of the Peaky Blinders.” Season four is coming out soon, so put your newsboy caps on and get watching!

“The Great British Bake Off”

It’s cozy season, which means it’s time to wrap yourself in some blankets with a “cuppa” (that’s British for “cup of tea”) and watch this positively “scrummie” (that’s Mary Berry for “scrumptious”) show! It’s basically the most relaxing baking show you’ll ever watch. Basically, the show gets the cutest people in all of England, puts them under a tent and has them bake some of the most incredible pies, cakes, mille-feuilles and breads you’ll ever see. The judges are adorable, the presenters are punny and the bakes are perfect. It’s an absolute delight to watch this show, so we’d highly recommend you spend all of your free time doing so, and we also have some tips if you’d like to sip a cocktail or two while you’re at it.

“Master of None”

Aziz Ansari. That’s all you need to know. Just kidding, not only is this show hilarious and really well done, but it’s gathered awards and critical acclaim. It deals with a lot of different issues, from issues about race, religion and coming out, all while keeping an almost rom-com feel. It’s funny and emotional and perfect for a nice weekend break! We’re sure that you’ve all “mastered” the art of binging Netflix shows, so start watching this amazing show as soon as possible.

“Young Justice”

This one’s for all you superhero and animated series fans! Many of us grew up on shows like “Teen Titans” and “Justice League Unlimited,” and this show deserves to join the ranks of iconic animated superhero shows. Each episode’s short and easy to get through, and the intrigue and lovable characters keep you hooked. It follows a group of young superheroes, some familiar faces like Robin and Superboy, along with some less well known characters like Kid Flash and Artemis. There’s action, heartbreak and a whole lot of nostalgia for the days of Saturday morning cartoons. It was actually cancelled after season two, but due to outcry from the fans, it has been renewed for a third season!

This is by no means a comprehensive list of all the amazing shows out there, but we highly recommend that you try them out! Open up that Netflix, HBO or Hulu tab we know you’ve been trying so hard to avoid and get watching. Finals are coming, so better get some binging in now.

