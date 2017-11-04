UCPD is seeking a suspect in relation to an assault resulting in greatly bodily injury Friday about 9:25 p.m. near People’s Park, according to a Nixle alert.

The unaffiliated male victim was found with a head injury near the area of Telegraph and Durant avenues, and was then transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

UCPD has no suspect at this time.

Check back for updates.

Audrey McNamara is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @McNamaraAud.