Berkeley is no stranger to hate crimes. Help us track them.

Across the country, thousands of hate crimes go unreported and ignored. The same is true in Berkeley. That’s why The Daily Californian is joining ProPublica’s Documenting Hate project — to help track hate crimes and bias-related incidents nationwide.

Students at UC Berkeley have few options when reporting hate crimes. Beyond UCPD, there’s a systemwide online portal, but no hate-crime specific enforcement agency. The city of Berkeley also offers advice on how to report crimes to Berkeley Police Department, but makes no specific reference to hate crimes.

We’ve seen with sharp clarity that hate crimes affect this community severely, especially in the last year. Residents from marginalized communities have been spat on, accosted and had eggs thrown at them. For many, even walking down the street poses threats of violence.

The FBI defines hate crimes as “criminal offenses motivated, in whole or in part, by the offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” California has its own civil and criminal hate crime laws.

If you see a hate crime, or experience one, please fill out the form below. (If you have trouble viewing the form, please consider temporarily disabling Adblocker.)

A reporter may reach out to you for more information, if you feel comfortable sharing. Reports submitted through the Documenting Hate project form will not be shared with UC Berkeley or law enforcement officials. Survivors can remain anonymous on articles published by the Daily Cal.

Since launching, the work of ProPublica’s Documenting Hate project has been powerful and influential. We’re proud to join in the fight to tell these stories in Berkeley.

To report a crime to UCPD, call (510) 642-3333. To report a crime to BPD, call (510) 981-5900. For counseling, contact the Tang Center at (510) 543-7197.





Karim Doumar and Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks are the editor in chief and managing editor, respectively. Contact them at [email protected].