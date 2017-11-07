Update 11/07/2017: The missing person has been found by Berkeley police.
Berkeley Police Department found a missing person named Eva Pena, who was last seen at Shattuck and Hearst avenues and found Thursday evening, according to a Nixle alert issued Thursday.
Pena is described as a 66-year-old Hispanic female with a medium build and brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a maroon sweater, brown velvet pants and carrying a Whole Foods bag, the alert said.
According to the alert, Pena walks slowly with a slight hunch, is missing her front teeth and likes to go to coffee shops.
Ashley Wong is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @wongalum.
