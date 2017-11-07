Editor’s note: 2016 election retrospective issue

One year later, Berkeley looks different. With its unique history and a reputation for progressive liberalism, Berkeley has become a beacon of hope for many — and a target for many more — after the election of President Donald Trump.

Since Nov. 8, 2016, the campus and city have seen disruptive riots, and peaceful marches. A new mayor and city council majority are tackling issues that have long-plagued Berkeley. California is implementing approved ballot measures and a slew of left-leaning legislation.

The November election altered this country and refocused a national spotlight on Berkeley. There’s been a whirlwind of change nationally and locally. One year later, it’s time to reflect.

