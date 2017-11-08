What to wear now that it’s actually (and finally) cold

While most of us spent the majority of October dripping in sweat, we could hardly say we were prepared for this past week’s drastic temperature drop. Now that Halloween’s officially behind us and Starbucks has released their holiday drinks, it’s time for a wardrobe upgrade. The frostiest days have yet to come, so we at the Clog came up with a few winter essentials you just can’t do without.

Sweaters

Arguably the cutest season apparel, sweaters are soft, fuzzy and full of love. If you’re looking to get a little spicy, don’t be afraid to experiment with different materials, like knit or wool. Nothing says work hard (and play hard?) like a nice cashmere sweater.

Fuzzy socks

Nights in northern California can get really chilly, and, to be honest, so can the days. Your average socks just aren’t going to cut it. Luckily, fuzzy socks come in all colors and patterns, and they add personality to just about any outfit. Seriously, there’s no downside. Embrace your eccentricity by pulling your socks high and proud over your pants.

Beanies

Walk over to Bear Basics on Telegraph Avenue and choose from their variety of Oski-printed Beanies. Make sure to get the ones with extended earmuffs. You’ll really need that if you want to keep your ears from going numb.

Gloves

Emergency gloves in every compartment of your backpack are highly recommended. You should stock up on mittens, too, because those will really protect your fingers on those frigid mornings. While you’re at it, throw in a thick scarf as well.

Boots

This isn’t a matter to be taken lightly. You’ll need to invest in a durable pair of winter boots. Twenty-five inches of average rainfall? It might as well be snowing. You can probably find a bulky pair at your local Target, and you’ll want to go soon before your toes fall off.

Parka

There’s just no question — hefty parkas are obligatory. If you leave your dorm without it, you’re practically asking for a death sentence.

Thermal

Thermal leggings, undershirts and anything in between is an absolute must. Insulation is key, so you’ve gotta protect that immediate warm layer surrounding your skin.

Ski goggles

Finally, show off that dedication that got you into UC Berkeley by rocking a pair of your very own ski goggles. If you wear them to discussion, your GSI won’t even notice when your eyes start closing, so it’s pretty much a win-win situation.

There’s no doubt that Berkeley is notorious for having one of the worst winters in the country (or at least it feels that way). We at the Clog don’t want you getting frostbite, so make sure to not miss out on any one of these winter necessities.

