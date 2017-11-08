Which Taylor Swift album are you based on your major?

With all the hoopla surrounding Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation, we may have forgotten that T-Swift has produced five other iconic albums. Each has its own distinct style and elements, just as each major has its own unique internal vibe. So, by knowing your major, we can better understand which T-Swift album you are. Are you the country-pop crossover record Speak Now? The legendary-but-overplayed 1989? Read on to find out.

Philosophy, gender and women’s studies

If philosophy or gender and women’s studies is your major, you’re Taylor Swift’s first album, Taylor Swift. The idealism of philosophy majors is captured by Swift’s demonstration of unabridged honesty in songs such as “Tim McGraw” and “Our Song.” Gender and women’s studies majors will find refuge in “Picture to Burn,” T-Swift’s first and perhaps best feminist anthem.

EECS, engineering, math

Taylor Swift said about her sophomore album: “This album is called Fearless, and I guess I’d like to clarify why we chose that as the title … to me, Fearless is living in spite of those things that scare you to death.” The difficulty of EECS, engineering and math classes at UC Berkeley likely scare you on a daily basis. Sure, the thought of taking four technical classes every semester terrifies you, but like Taylor Swift, you’re too fearless to not keep going.

MCB, pre-Haas, computer science

Speak Now is Taylor Swift’s third, and perhaps least canonized record. In other words, it’s basic. MCB, pre-Haas and CS majors are Speak Now because they’re some of the most popular majors on campus. Everyone knows (or is) an MCB, pre-Haas or CS major, making it as uninteresting as Speak Now.

Theater and performance studies, film, media studies

1989, Swift’s most up-tempo, dance-friendly album clearly represents all theater and performance studies, film and media studies majors. With hits like “Shake it Off” and “Bad Blood,” 1989 provides us with a ton of fun and energy. Similarly, these majors are fun, exciting subjects which seem like they’d actually be enjoyable to study.

Astrophysics, architecture, geography

T-Swift’s most underrated album, Red, should be relatable to most astrophysics, architecture and geography because all are woefully under-appreciated. The memes page neglects them, and with the exception of geography, none of them have their own library.

Forestry, art history

We at the Clog have never in our lives met a forestry or art history major. Therefore, mysterious and enigmatic, they capture the same mystique as the yet-to-be-released album Reputation does.

Sure, Fearless may be your favorite Taylor Swift album, but Taylor Swift’s music only getting better. No matter what you’re majoring in, get excited for the release of Reputation on Nov. 10.

Contact Melany Dillon at [email protected].