Best Starbucks holiday drinks

Once Halloween ends and November begins, you know it’s time to deck the halls and rejoice, because Starbucks holiday drinks are out and midterm season is finally coming to an end! It’s finally starting to get a little chillier (goodbye 80-plus degree weather — #nothanks) and what’s a better way to start your day than with a hot cup of coffee? The answer is nothing, and this isn’t up for discussion.

Here’s the rundown on Starbucks holiday drinks, from our least favorite to the drink that’ll leave you saying “yaaasss.”

Eggnog Latte

Santa baby, slip an Eggnog Latte under the tree for me.

Nothing says the holidays like eggnog or an Eggnog Latte from Starbucks. Steamed eggnog, milk and a sprinkle of nutmeg make the perfect blend of spices without being too overpowering. Starbucks actually tried to remove this one from the holiday-drink lineup a few years back. After facing major backlash, they decided to bring it back. We guess people just really like their Eggnog Lattes. A lot.

Gingerbread Latte

Oh, the weather outside is frightful. But the Gingerbread Latte is so delightful.

Another classic, the Gingerbread Latte is a staple in the holiday lineup. Sweet, cinnamon-y and rich in other spices, this one’s definitely a treat. Instead of leaving Santa cookies by the tree this Christmas, leave him a venti Gingerbread Latte from Starbucks instead. We’re sure he’ll appreciate it just as much, because he’s gotta have something to keep him going through the night. You can even try this one as a frappuccino because why not? Just because it’s cold outside, it doesn’t mean you can’t order a frappuccino. The heart wants what it wants.

Chestnut Praline Latte

Silent night, holy night. All is calm, all is bright. (Once you have a Chestnut Praline Latte in your hand of course!)

Calling all chestnut connoisseurs: What do chestnuts actually taste like? Please, let us know. If they taste like this latte, then call us chestnut zealots. The best part of this beverage has to be the whipped cream and praline crumbs. It doesn’t sound like much, but it makes all the difference. Sweet and a little nutty, in a good way, this one’s definitely a strong contender.

Peppermint Mocha

Just hear those sleigh bells jingle-ing, ring-ting tingle-ing, too. Come on, it’s lovely weather for a Peppermint Mocha with you.

A classic, this one’s a favorite among many. Rich chocolate combined with the cooling taste of peppermint is the ultimate combo that wins everyone’s hearts during this time of the year. This one gives us grown-up hot chocolate vibes — a tad more sophisticated than the beverage you used to get when you were 10 years old. If you’re not trying to get caffeinated, give the Peppermint Hot Chocolate a try! But let’s be honest — who would want to do that? As we all know, caffeine makes the world go around. And around. And around. (And around.)

Caramel Brulée Latte

All we want for Christmas is a … Caramel Brulée Latte.

Or four. Sweet and caramel-y, this one is the perfect way to start your morning, afternoon or night. It’s a twist to your favorite creme brulée dessert, only in drink form and 10 times better. It’s rich, buttery, sweet, creamy and everything you would ever want in a holiday beverage. Topped with whipped cream and crunchy caramel brulée bits, this one truly won’t disappoint. This could possibly be the PSL of this lineup of holiday drinks.

Have a happy holiday season, and try a few of these tasty concoctions to start your winter spirit on the right foot. Or try all of them — we aren’t here to judge. So, what’s in your cup?

