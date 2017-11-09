UC Berkeley student’s laptop snatched on Durant Avenue

A female UC Berkeley student was robbed of her silver MacBook Pro on Durant Avenue.

About 7 p.m. Wednesday, the student was walking on the 2600 block of Durant Avenue when a male suspect ran up to her and allegedly grabbed her laptop case and its contents out of her hand, according to a UCPD Nixle alert. The case contained the student’s MacBook Pro.

A UCPD bike officer who was nearby heard the victim scream and saw the suspect running toward a waiting car. The suspect got into the vehicle and allegedly fled southbound on College Avenue, the Nixle alert stated.

After searching the area, UCPD could locate neither the suspect nor vehicle. The victim was not physically injured during the encounter but suffered a loss of about $1,200.

The suspect is described in the alert as a Black male of medium build, about 20 years of age and 5 feet 9 inches in height. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, according to the alert.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

