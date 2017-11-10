We all have been through that stressful 20 minutes after you finish a long series and need to figure out what the heck you’re going to watch next. If this sounds familiar, get yourself in the laughing mindset, because we’re about to introduce you to some of the funniest material Netflix has to offer. Although we at the Clog usually don’t understand sarcasm, we thought we’d try to learn by watching a bunch of stand-up comedy specials. Now we’re well-versed in that realm, and we’re ready to recommend only the best.

Aziz Ansari – “Dangerously Delicious”

From treating himself on “Parks and Recreation,” to voicing a character on “Bob’s Burgers,” to writing his own book and now having his very own Netflix show, Ansari is rapidly gaining popularity. This is for good reason — he is absolutely hilarious.

Best quote: “The government’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you can come to the United States, but you’ve got to go to Alabama.’ It’s kind of like a girl going, ‘Yeah, you can see me naked, but you can only look at my left elbow. And my left elbow is racist.’”

Amy Schumer – “The Leather Special”

Although Schumer supplies a little bit more inappropriate humor than most, that hasn’t stopped her from taking the world by storm. She can be found not only in countless comedy specials, but also in the huge blockbuster movies she’s starred in.

Best quote: “All my friends are getting married. I guess I’m just at that age where people give up.”

Louis C.K. – “2017”

He’s one of the best comedians out there. With his savage yet relatable comedy, his Netflix special will have you laughing for the whole hour and 15 minutes. Some of his best work comes from when he roasts himself — a true skill that Louis has gained with age.

Best quote: “I’ve never gotten laid ‘cause of the way I look. I’m the guy that women see and they go … ‘Eh?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, but let me just talk to you for a minute.’ ”

Ali Wong – “Baby Cobra”

As a Bay Area native, we should all already be on her side. During her Netflix comedy special, Wong is seven months pregnant and still slaying the stand up game. She was a writer for three seasons of the TV sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat” as well.

Best quote: “DIY stands for ‘you should’ve married someone with more money.’ ”

Trevor Noah – “Afraid of the Dark”

With three Netflix specials, there are endless hours of material for you to hysterically laugh at. Noah is a unique comedian for several reasons, including his personal background. Noah is the host of “The Daily Show” and a lot of his stand-up material is therefore catered towards the political realm.

Best quote: “You know what African mothers tell their children everyday? ‘Be grateful for what you have. Because there are fat children starving in Mississippi.’ “

Sarah Silverman – “A Speck of Dust”

Much more than a stand-up comedian, she has won two Primetime Emmy Awards and was an old cast member of Saturday Night Live (that’s how you know she’s truly golden).

Best quote: Too many to count.

While a lot of their jokes will probably horrify us because of their general lack of political correctness, we can laugh at them all the same. We spend the majority of our lives studying, and therefore, it’s imperative to take some breaks — so why not fill those breaks with lots of laughs? We at the Clog hope you enjoy these comedy specials and turn to them for any comedic relief you might need.

Contact Annie Hatton at [email protected].