Your ultimate guide to Berkeley’s Fourth Street shops

Tucked in West Berkeley, Fourth Street is a little shopping district with great food. After going through some renovations, Fourth Street is now home to a couple new establishments. Only a quick ride on the 51B towards Berkeley Amtrak, this quaint neighborhood is the perfect little getaway for a meal with friends or retail therapy.

Below is a comprehensive list of Fourth Street’s best spots to grab a bite, shop around, get some exercise, pamper yourself or all of the above!

Food

The amount of good food on this street’s quite ridiculous; you can’t really go wrong with any place to be honest. But what kind of guide would this be if we just said that? Not a very good one, that’s for sure.

Bette’s Oceanview Diner

Two words: soufflé pancakes. This retro diner has been serving fun takes on breakfast classics for more than 30 years. Their soufflé pancakes are all the rave — and rightfully so. This fluffy combo comes in a variety of flavors from banana rum to chocolate swirl. They also have a variety of other dishes, such as pancakes, waffles, eggs and corned beef hash, which are just as tasty. The line can be quite long, but we can assure you, it’s quite worth the wait. Grab a table in a shiny red booth or outside for an equally aesthetic brunch pic!

Iyasare

This modern Japanese restaurant combines fresh California ingredients with traditional Japanese techniques. The place serves umami dishes that will satisfy anyone’s appetite. They’re open for lunch and dinner and have two separate menus. For lunch, come for a warm bowl of ramen or donburi, or stop by during dinner for an equally satisfying selection of pan-seared dishes and cocktails. They even have mocktails! Whatever you do, be sure to order the kakiage tempura. It’s actually ridiculously good, as is anything here.

Tacubaya

Great spot for vegetarians! Say goodbye to only having one vegetarian option at a regular taqueria. This place serves delicious Mexican cuisine and even some of your traditional favorites, such as sopa de tortilla and tamales con verduras. Grab yourself a couple tacos and a refreshing horchata, and enjoy the sun outside on the patio or in the colorful interior with pink walls.

Coffee and Treats

Artís

One of the only live-roast bars in Berkeley, Artís serves delectable coffee. With its aesthetic decor and hip vibe, it’s a favorite spot among many. This place makes their own vanilla, so be sure to stop by and try a vanilla latte!

Project Juice

The perfect place to grab a quick smoothie bowl, juice or smoothie, this one has a lot of tasty and healthy options.

Three Twins Ice Cream

Grab yourself an organic scoop of ice cream or a delicious milkshake! This NorCal-originated brand is a favorite among many.

Shopping

Along with the trendy boutiques, there are also a few familiar names that are now permanent shops on Fourth Street, such as Lululemon, Madewell, Anthropologie and Marine Layer. A good amount of the shops are focused around home decor and hold a hefty price tag but it doesn’t hurt to window-shop at Crate & Barrel, CB2 or The Gardener. As for beauty, Fourth Street is home to a variety of cosmetics and skincare stores such as Kiehl’s, MAC Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics and Bare Minerals. The Apple Store is also a popular and convenient spot to bring in your devices for repairs at the Genius Bar or to simply peruse the new gadgets. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re bound to find something at one of these trendy shops on Fourth Street.

Things to do

CorePower Yoga

Although technically not on Fourth Street, this yoga studio offers fun hot yoga classes for all levels. You even get your first week free!

SoulCycle

A part of the newer establishments on Fourth Street, SoulCycle is a popular and trendy workout spot that offers fun indoor cycling classes. Pop in and try a class!

Marlowe

The minimalist decor is as aesthetically pleasing as it gets. This nontoxic nail salon really knows a thing or two about nails.

Lacquerbar

This modern nail salon has a fun and colorful interior that’s totally Instagram-worthy. Enjoy a drink as you get a #treatyourself mani or pedi. Don’t forget to take a picture in front of the neon pink #slayarea sign!

Grab your friends and head over to Fourth Street this weekend for some amazing food, great shopping and maybe even a spa day or fitness class!

Contact Allison Fong at [email protected].