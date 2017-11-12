West Berkeley homeless encampment damaged in fire

A small homeless encampment caught fire early Sunday morning in West Berkeley, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

BFD was notified of the fire about 2:45 a.m., as first reported by Berkeleyside. According to battalion chief Brian Harryman, who was not on duty at the time of the fire, Berkeley Police Department officers happened to drive by the fire on Page Street near Second Street and reported it to BFD.

The fire burned only plastic and garbage, and firefighters were able to contain it with a single fire engine, Harryman said. According to Harryman, no injuries were sustained.

Harryman said the cause of the fire is still uncertain, but it could possibly have been started by cooking.

Ashley Wong is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @wongalum.