Cal men’s basketball tallies first victory over Cal Poly

Redemption can be a sweet, sweet thing, even two games into a season. No one knows that better than the Cal men’s basketball team (1-1), who came out determined for a win on Sunday against Cal Poly (0-2) in the wake of its loss against UC Riverside on Friday night. With a chip on their shoulders from their first loss of the season, the Bears emerged triumphant over the Mustangs 85-82 to notch their first win of the season.

The Bears looked more dominant in the first half than they did in their previous game, establishing a solid 44-30 lead by the end. If Cal’s game against UC Riverside was characterized by poor defense and unproductive offense, its game against Cal Poly was nearly the complete antithesis.

Opting to stick with a full-court press and zone defense in the half court, the Bears appeared more organized, closing out more quickly and covering the backside cut more effectively. The press, which Cal executed poorly against UC Riverside, created turnovers that lead to easy buckets.

On the other end of the court, Cal simply looked hungrier offensively. Seniors Kingsley Okoroh and Marcus Lee, who had been almost completely absent from the Bears’ attack against UC Riverside, were dominant in the key, posting up and grabbing rebounds for easy putbacks. The two bigs finished the half with a collective 19 points.

Freshman forward Justice Sueing continued to put on a show of his offensive chops, leading the Bears with 12 points in the half. On multiple occasions, he drove into the lane and finished amidst a gaggle of Cal Poly defenders, ultimately going four-for-four from the field in the first half. Indeed, the entire Cal offense was productive, shooting 71 percent from the field — a product of better ball movement that subsequently yielded better shot selection.

“I’m really really happy about how we played in the first half,” said Cal head coach Wyking Jones. “I thought we did some really good things: being aggressive, the press looked good in the first half, obviously did a great job getting the ball in the paint to Kingsley and Marcus.”

The Mustangs’ saving grace was their three-point shooting, where they went six of 14 in the first half. While the Bears’ defensive close-out looked improved from their last game, it lacked the quickness needed to quell the hot hands of Cal Poly.

The sharpshooting didn’t stop after the break. In the second half, the Bears vacillated between man-on-man and zone defenses — both of which were unable to stop the deluge of 10 three-point shots that Cal Poly rained upon Cal.

But those three-pointers were not enough to contest with a Cal offense that continued to be on a productive streak. Even though Cal drained just four threes in the game, its dominance within the arc and around the rim — as points in the paint accounted for 42 of the Bears’ total points — propelled its win.

In the last 10 minutes of the game, Cal Poly’s defense had a shift in intensity, playing high-pressure frenzied defense on the Bears’ guards. This definitely had an initial effect on the Cal offense, which propelled the Mustangs to come within 5 points with 30 seconds left, but the Bears promptly adjusted with quicker passing.

While it looked as though Cal Poly would be able to stage a comeback in the waning minutes of the game, Cal was able to hold on to the lead that it had cultivated in the first half, finishing with a 85-82 win over the Mustangs. The Bears were led offensively by Lee — who finished with a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds — and junior guard Don Coleman, who scored 30 points.

“With a team that’s so young and so new, going from a loss to coming together with a big win is huge,” Lee said.

Sophie Goethals is the assistant sports editor.