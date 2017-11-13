Cal Women’s Basketball sophomore out for remainder of season

Cal women’s basketball sophomore guard Mi’Cole Cayton will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season due to a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament in her right knee.

She suffered the injury in the Bears’ season opener against St. Mary’s, in which she had 13 points, two assists and two steals. Last year, Cayton received a Pac-12 All-Freshman Honorable Mention after starting the last 12 games of the season for the Bears.

“My heart hurts for Mi’Cole, as I know how hard she worked in the off-season to be ready for this,” said Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb. “Our team will be fully supporting her throughout her rehab, just as her presence will buoy us all year.”