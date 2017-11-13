Copy editing capers

This last summer, I was given the opportunity to spend a month traveling across Asia and Europe. I was also automatically given the opportunity to supervise my 75-year-old grandparents as they, too, traveled across Asia and Europe. Between watching my grandma spend half an hour maneuvering a DSLR into a flat purse and listening to my grandpa’s 20-minute debate between two beer-themed magnets (€3 bottle cap versus €5 mini mug), I spent a significant portion of my time waiting.

As a copy editor, I often find myself thinking about how to apply language and grammar skills to everyday life. Below is a list I’ve compiled of personal favorites.

When conversing with a local in a non-English speaking country, fake a British accent and gauge its quality by seeing whether they get suspicious. The difficulty of this task increases with the length of the interaction and the other party’s English proficiency.

Pinpoint the style errors in a tourist information sign, a travel brochure or one of those Asian shirts with bad English (“Hamberger friend / I feel happiness / When I / eat a him.”) Alternatively, edit the bias out of an advertisement and see how stupid it sounds afterwards.

One of a copy editor’s duties is checking for libel, which is false information published with the intent of defamation. Reduce libel on the streets by inserting the word “allegedly” into business taglines: “Allegedly the Best in Town” or “It’s Allegedly Our 20th Anniversary!”

Single out license plates on the road and try to come up with a word that contains the same sequence of letters in the same order, like “reconcile” for 5RCC678 or “unwinnable” for 6UWB789.

Brainstorm dumb vlog title puns for each of your travel destinations even though you do not and will never vlog.

Spend a disproportionate amount of time thinking about whether “Japantics” or “Japanigans” is a better vlog title.

Come up with the life story of a passing driver based on their appearance and the contents of their car. For an extra challenge, make up their Tinder bio.

Keeping in mind that (a) some non-Latin languages are phonetic and (b) Google Maps displays place names in both romanized and native forms, embark on a mission to enter the Maps app an American heathen and exit literate in both Russian and Korean.

Bonus: mentally switch the outfits of a very young person and a very old person.

I hope this list helps out next time you’re bored and away from home. I don’t have much else to say, but in case you’re wondering, my grandpa ended up buying the mini mug.

