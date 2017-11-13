Man threatened with gun, robbed on Hearst Avenue

An armed robbery and an attempted robbery occurred Sunday on Northside, according to a UCPD Nixle alert.

The armed robbery occurred about 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of Hearst Avenue and Scenic Avenue, the alert stated. The male victim, whose affiliation to campus is unknown, was walking on the 2400 block of Hearst Avenue when he was approached by two male suspects. The alert alleged that one of the suspects stepped in front of the victim and forcibly removed his backpack.

The second suspect allegedly demanded the victim’s wallet while indicating that he had a gun under his clothing. The victim conceded to the suspects’ alleged demands, and the suspects fled northbound on Scenic Avenue. The victim was not injured.

The suspects are described in the alert as a Hispanic male and an Asian male, both between 25 and 30 years old. The Hispanic suspect has a heavy build and black hair and the Asian suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, according to the alert.

The attempted robbery occurred on the 2400 block of Le Conte Avenue about 7:28 p.m. The male victim, whose affiliation to campus is unknown, was approached from behind by two male suspects, who allegedly attempted to take the victim’s phone.

The victim was able to keep his phone, but the suspects allegedly punched the victim “several times” before fleeing westbound on Le Conte Avenue, according to the alert. The victim was not seriously injured.

The suspects are described in the alert as white males, between 20 and 25 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches in height. One suspect is described as having a medium build and curly hair, while the other suspect is described as having a thin build.

Anyone with information about either of these crimes is asked to call Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

Check back for updates.

Harini Shyamsundar is the university news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @hshyamsundar.