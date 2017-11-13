Picks of the week: Daily Cal Arts recommends top arts events in East Bay

The three-day weekend may be far behind you, but that’s no reason to despair — as always, the Bay Area is packed with plenty of exciting events, with several of them taking place on the UC Berkeley campus. While this week’s top picks kick off with a fashion panel, there are concerts, film screenings and even a ballet performance to fill out the rest of your evenings.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 | Fashion Career Panel

Fashion and Student Trends is the campus’s leading student group for aspiring designers and models, as well as those passionate about the industry. On Tuesday evening at 7 p.m., the group has organized a special panel open to anyone looking to connect to the fashion industry and its career opportunities. Employees from several mega-brands — including Levi’s, Sephora and Old Navy — will be present at the Anna Head Alumnae Hall to offer advice and tips.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 | Plunder of the Sun at Balboa Theatre

Balboa Theater, north of Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, is hosting a screening of “Plunder of the Sun” this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Made in 1953, the film reflects early Indiana Jones-esque tendencies in Hollywood. If concerts aren’t so much your speed, this outing makes a perfect night out — casual, adventurous and nostalgic.

Thursday, Nov. 16 | SUPERB Presents: The Garden ft. SadGirl

The Garden is a duo of musician twin brothers — Wyatt and Fletcher Shears, from Orange County — known for their garage-y, D.I.Y., art-rock sound. Since its formation in 2011, the band has released several LPs and EPs, most recently U Want The Scoop? in the spring of this year. Before The Garden gets their groove on, LA surf punk band SadGirl will open for the band at 8 p.m. The show is free for students with Cal ID.

Friday, Nov. 17 | The Joffrey Ballet at Zellerbach Hall

Fans of ballet will not want to miss this thoroughly unique opportunity — Friday night marks the opening night of The Joffrey Ballet’s performances at Zellerbach Hall, sponsored by Cal Performances. The company is well-known for its avant-garde contemporary performances, and this program is no exception. Tickets can be purchased for the 8 p.m. performance on Cal Performances’ website, and if you can’t make the Friday night show, there will be two more performances taking place over the weekend.

Sunday, Nov. 19 | Digable Planets @ Yoshi’s in Oakland

Fans of the jazz-infused hip hop of Digable Planets can rejoice — the band will arrive for a 7 p.m. concert at Yoshi’s in Oakland this Sunday. The group first rose to popularity in the early ‘90s, and after a break-up that was not reconciled for nearly a decade, the trio has been touring in support of its reunion and 2017 live album for some time now. There’s no reason to miss this show; it promises to be the perfect mix of mellow and magical.

Contact the Daily Cal Arts Staff at [email protected].