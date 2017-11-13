UCPD bomb technicians discover corrosive chemicals at Richmond Field Station

UCPD bomb technicians responded to a report of a suspicious package at the Richmond Field Station on Monday.

According to UCPD spokesperson Sgt. Sabrina Reich, UCPD officers received the call about 9 a.m. When the bomb technicians arrived on the scene at the Richmond Field Station, which was previously the Berkeley Global Campus, about 9:35 a.m., they determined that the package contents were not explosive but rather corrosive chemicals.

“The location where the (suspicious) package was found was in an area of the building that has not been used for a number of years,” Reich said. “A lot of the buildings out there are either boarded up and not used because they’re so old. So I think it was just one of those things where the groundskeeper was in the area (and found it).”

Reich said she did not know what chemicals were in the package. She added, however, that UCPD officers took the chemicals in for disposal.

Senior staff writer Harini Shyamsundar contributed to this report.

Chantelle Lee is the city news editor.