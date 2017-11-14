The annual (and unnecessary) Starbucks holiday cup rant

As the holidays creep closer during the year, Starbucks releases their annual holiday cup. While this may seem to be something totally boring that just further continues to turn our society into a gaggle of mindless consumers, it often stirs up more debate than the presidential election. And in today’s age of social media activism, people can only explain their frustrations through one medium: Facebook. After years of debuting holiday-themed cups (with almost as many years of controversy and public backlash), you’d think that they would have figured their shit out by now. Not a chance. Year after year, Starbucks has three whole seasons to get it together, yet the holiday cups keep coming back worse than before.

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” said Starbuck’s executive creative director, Leanne Fremar, to Business Insider. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

Yes, Ms. Fremar, this is totally effective, because people for sure carry around a box of crayons on the daily. Psych. And while it’s created for customers to color in, the issue is that this is already partially done for them! People may be on board — until they realize that Starbucks really just got lazy and decided to let the consumers do the rest for them. ‘Tis the season of giving Starbucks, but the people don’t want your unfinished work.

It’s hard to be entirely angry, though, when it’s what’s in the cup that really matters. Holiday flavors such as the Chestnut Praline Latte, the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Gingerbread Latte, the Eggnog Latte and the famous Peppermint Mocha are back and better than ever. Their caffeinated liquid courage, is in fact, something that gets better every year. But as for the cups, better luck next year, Starbucks.

