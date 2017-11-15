A beginner’s guide to beards during ‘No Shave November’

November has rolled back around. That means it’s the season to burrito yourself in a blanket, revamp your flannel collection and indulge in your pricey macchiato habit. With these, we can’t forget about the best part of the month: No Shave November. While the month is halfway over, you can still make that commitment to put away your razors and embrace your natural self. No Shave November doesn’t come without its challenges though, so we at the Clog are here to precaution anti-shavers this month.

The judgement you receive from your lame friends

A few of your homies may be a little alarmed when they see a hint of furry patches appearing, and they will probably feel compelled to bring it up. You may notice them smirking a lot more when they hang out with you and asking you if they can touch your face. Their voice may be a little more shaky when they introduce you to other people, and these “other people” may think you’ve lost your marbles. But hey, don’t let the haters stop you from doing your thing.

The unbearable itching

Between studying, extracurricular activities, maintaining a social life, looking for internships and doing your best not to starve to death, the life of a UC Berkeley student has its challenges. Now imagine doing all of this while constantly scratching your face and neck. “I’ve been really stressed out and irritable lately, I don’t know why,” you’ll say as your friend observes you clawing away at your face. But when they suggest that it might be the beard, you’ll insist that there’s no way that it’s the problem.

The “expectation vs. reality” moment

When we envision ourselves with a beard, we often think that the result will look something like this. But the truth is, we human beings are flawed and so is our facial hair. Sometimes your beard is red when you have brown hair. Sometimes it grows way too much in one area and not at all in the other. And oftentimes, in the best-case scenario, you just end up looking like Walter White in the final episode of “Breaking Bad.”

The final product

If you somehow managed to make it to Nov. 30, congratulations, and make sure you keep your facial hair well-groomed. Definitely preserve the beard that you’ve rightfully earned, but keep it trimmed and organized and be sure to wash it regularly. The beard life, like all things worth keeping, requires maintenance.

Happy Movember, and may your facial hair look photoshoot-good this holiday season.

