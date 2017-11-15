Playlist: The music of cuffing season

We’re now in that transitional period between the spookiness of Halloween night and the homeyness of Thanksgiving dinner — which means it’s officially cuffing season. Some of us are having more luck than others, but nevertheless, you don’t need anyone to complete you. That being said, here’s a playlist for those of you who are hoping to become cuffed within the next few weeks.

“Somebody to Love” — Queen

Freddie Mercury and the boys pretty much sum it up: We want somebody to love. There are couples literally everywhere, and all we want is to partake in the handholding and coffee dates.

“My Eyes Adored You” — Frankie Valli

An ode to young, innocent love, this song is a reminder that sometimes — and we really mean “sometimes” — love stories really can be like they are in the movies. Maybe your special someone is back home, and you don’t know it yet.

“A Sunday Kind of Love” — Etta James

Maybe it’s time to settle down. Maybe we just want to cuddle with someone as the sun rises. Maybe we want to make breakfast with someone in our pajamas. Maybe that’s what we want.

“You’re Beautiful” — James Blunt

Is there such a thing as love at first sight? Probably not, but catching sight of that cute stranger in the crowd and fantasizing about growing old with them can be fun … and maybe a little sad.

“I Can Hear the Bells” — Nikki Blonsky

Hypothetically, let’s say that you do see that stranger again. The next stage is to marry them. You know this because every time you see them, you hear chiming — and it’s not the Campanile.

“Dream Lover” — Bobby Darin

Seriously, all we’re asking for is the perfect significant other. Is that so much to ask? Maybe love is just a shout in the void — our way of making sense of this world, which seems to be governed by asinine laws. We just don’t want to be alone.

“Earth Angel” — The Penguins

We just want to belong to someone in the least pathetic way possible. There is an implicit stipulation to falling in love that we must become fools — that we must allow ourselves to be naive enough to think that love triumphs in the end.

“You Can’t Hurry Love” — The Supremes

Ah, but we mustn’t succumb to that naiveté without reservation. It would behoove us to remember that love will come when we least expect it.

“What I’ve Been Looking For” — Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel

Disney movies always hold certain truths in them. This is no truer than in the “High School Musical” movies. We want someone who not only loves us, but also understands us. We want someone who knows us.

“Baby Now That I’ve Found You” — The Foundations

Once you find love, never let it go. We hope you will be able to play this by the end of cuffing season — but if you haven’t found a bae, we can’t stop you from listening to it anyway.

Good luck getting cuffed.

