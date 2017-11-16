2 men shot in leg in South Berkeley in 2 weeks

Two men were shot in the leg while walking in South Berkeley in separate instances over the past 2.5 weeks. The shootings occurred within a few blocks of each other, as first reported by Berkeleyside.

Investigations into both shootings remain ongoing, and it is “unclear” if the two incidents are related, according to Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

The more recent shooting occurred Tuesday at the intersection of Alcatraz and Sacramento streets. The 18-year-old victim, a Berkeley resident, reported that someone from a dark-colored car allegedly shot him in the lower leg while he was walking his dog on the east sidewalk of Sacramento Street, Frankel said in an email. The victim said the suspect’s car was traveling eastbound on Alcatraz Avenue and then turned northbound on Sacramento Street.

The car has not been seen since the shooting. BPD received a report of the shooting about 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after it occurred. The victim is currently being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The victim of the first shooting, a 25-year-old male, reported that he was shot in the leg on Halloween while walking eastbound on the 1500 block of Fairview Street, according to Frankel. BPD responded to the shooting about 7:52 p.m.

The victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and has since been released, Frankel said in his email.

Prior to these two cases, the most recent confirmed shooting in Berkeley that resulted in injury occurred at the Berkeley Marina in July, according to Berkeleyside. Berkeley has seen more than 10 shootings this year, six of which resulted in injuries, a map compiled by Berkeleyside shows.

