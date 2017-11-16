Cal men’s basketball looking for 2nd win under Wyking Jones

After a season in which his name was part of Cal men’s basketball starting five only once, it would be reasonable to assume junior Don Coleman would have to battle the learning curve of becoming a starter. Through two games to start the 2017-18 season, however, Coleman has grown more than comfortable with life as a starter and will look to lead Cal to its second win in the Wyking Jones-era as it takes on Wofford on Thursday night.

From an individual perspective, Coleman’s performance in a bitter Opening Night loss to UC Riverside was a mixed bag. The guard recorded a career-high 31 points, eclipsing his previous best of 26, but Coleman put up those points on atrocious efficiency, knocking down only 9 of 28 shots from the field and 11 of 19 from the free throw line, in addition to three turnovers.

Two nights later, Coleman nearly matched his Friday performance with 30 points, but he did so on much better efficiency, shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 11 of 14 from the charity stripe. Against a Cal Poly squad that could do no wrong from beyond the arc, the bump in efficiency was needed to escape with a win.

Senior Marcus Lee matched Coleman by also shooting 8 of 13 from the field en route to 21 points, a career high, and 11 rebounds for his first double-double as a Bear. Lee and fellow senior big man Kingsley Okoroh, both of whom are averaging dub-dubs two games into the season, have flashed their collective potential on both the offensive and defensive ends. Okoroh poured in a career-high 15 points against Cal Poly after an 18-rebound, seven-block performance against UC Riverside.

Aside from Cal’s veteran production, the game of its season thus far has been freshman Justice Sueing’s back-to-back double-digit affairs on tremendous efficiency, the first of which landed him in the starting lineup. Averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals, Sueing has showed off a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor — more than enough to earn big minutes going forward.

Sueing will likely have the responsibility of guarding Wofford’s Cameron Jackson, who has been stuffing the stat sheet in his own right, totaling 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3.5 steals and 1 block per game, including a 9-point, nine-rebound against a very respectable South Carolina team.

The distribution of Wofford’s scoring is much more diverse compared to that of Cal. While Cal’s bench has only scored 24 of the team’s 151 total points scored, 14 which came from Sueing alone, Wofford’s bench is responsible for 47 of the team’s 155 points. Leading the scoring brigade off the bench for the Terriers are a pair of freshman guards in Tray Hollowell and Storm Murphy, both of whom have attempted more three-pointers than two-pointers.

Jackson and company won’t pose the same threat from three-point land as Cal Poly — Wofford has drained 16 three-pointers on the season, while Cal Poly buried 16 against Cal alone — but the Terriers have a respectable outside game and know how to operate inside the arc. Jackson himself lacks an outside shot; should he make it past Sueing, he should expect a date in the paint with Lee and Okoroh on Thursday.

Cal’s matchup with Wofford will be the team’s last opportunity to fine-tune its offense and defense before heading to Maui for a Monday afternoon showdown with No. 6 Wichita State, its first ranked opponent of the season.

