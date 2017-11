A staff member at a North Berkeley Safeway was stabbed Thursday afternoon, as first reported by Berkeleyside.

Berkeley Police Department received a call about a stabbing at the Safeway at 1444 Shattuck Place about 3:57 p.m., according to Berkeleyside. Police and paramedics responded to the scene to assess the victim’s injuries.

BPD could not be reached for comment as of press time.

