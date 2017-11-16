UC Berkeley promoted to gold level as Bicycle Friendly University

Last week, UC Berkeley was promoted to gold status, from its previous status of silver, as a Bicycle Friendly University by the League of American Bicyclists.

As part of the Bicycle Friendly America program, UC Berkeley was awarded one of the nation’s three 2017 gold ratings based on the league’s “Five E’s”: engineering, education, evaluation, encouragement and enforcement. A gold rating recognizes particular strength in four of the five E’s, according to Amelia Neptune, the director of the league’s Bicycle Friendly America program.

“(The awards for the program) are a really good way to get schools to want to improve,” Neptune said.

To assess the schools, the program considers a formal application and consults surveys and local bike advocates, according to Neptune. Award criteria for each school that applies varies widely, based on location, student body and geographic size.

Student-run co-op BicyCAL, which is located in the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union, is recognized by the League of American Bicyclists. It is dedicated to free bike repair and maintenance, according to BicyCAL student mechanic Donald Wu. All of BicyCAL’s mechanics are volunteers, and many like Wu have previously worked at bike shops.

UC Berkeley’s Campus Bicycle Committee works to make campus safer and more accessible for bicyclists, according to David Sorrell, campus alternative transportation manager. The committee currently oversees two bikeshare programs: the Ford GoBike program for regional transit and the Jump pilot program for students commuting from the University Village, Sorrell said.

Through the Bike Share for All program, students in the Educational Opportunity Program can buy $5 yearlong memberships for the Ford GoBikes, though different memberships are available for faculty and other students on campus, Sorrell said.

The Jump program is planned to provide 100 electric bikes to students commuting from the University Village in Albany to campus by spring 2019, according to Sorrell. Currently, the pilot program consists of six bikes.

Campus also has three free, secure, covered bicycle parking facilities for UC affiliates, 10 secure bike lockers and several FixIt stations for bike repair around campus, according to the campus parking and transportation website.

Contact Matthew Lo at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @matthewlo_dc.