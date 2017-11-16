What you should wear to the Big Game this weekend

If you hadn’t heard (which is only possible if you live under a rock), it’s Big Game Week! It’s time to prepare to watch our Golden Bears go up against the Cardinal (what kind of mascot is a tree anyways?) and hopefully take home the axe. Emphasis on “hopefully.” But no matter how bad our losing record is, we should all dress in our best Cal gear to show our school spirit! Instead of taking all morning to decide on what outfit to wear, take this quiz and let us decide for you.

How much do you actually care about football? Not at all. I live, breathe and sleep in Memorial Stadium. Why would I support a sport that perpetuates toxic masculinity? No thanks! I like throwing the old pigskin around every once in a while, but I don’t get worked up over it. What other sport do you enjoy to watch or play? The TRUE football. Or as Americans like to call it, soccer. Anything in the water. All you Muggles are crazy — Quidditch is the only sport I recognize. Basketball, ’cause we’re actually pretty decent at that here. On a scale of one to four, how much do you loathe Stanford — with one being “I don’t hate them” and four being “I hate Stanford so much that I don’t even own anything red”? (If you put anything less than a three, we’re judging you). 1 2 3 4 What’s your aesthetic? The “I just rolled out of bed and threw on the first thing I saw, which just so happens to be the hoodie I got on my 8th-grade trip to Washington D.C.” look. The “Did I buy this at Goodwill or Urban Outfitters?” look. The “I vacation in Martha’s Vineyard and exclusively wear Patagonia when it’s cold” look. The “stop trying to put me in a box, Clog writer, I’ll wear what I want without your judgement” look. What do you usually do on game days? Study. With my schedule, I definitely don’t have time or patience to day-drink and have beer spilled on me by some dude who starts “USA! USA! USA!” chants. What kind of question is this? I wake up at 8 a.m., put on my blue and gold sparkles, head to the frats, almost die of alcohol poisoning, rally and then repeat! Cheer in the student section! I live for the halftime card throwing. Anything but spend time around campus. I can’t stand the crowds and the tailgating. Are you actually going to the game? Yes. I booked my tickets well in advance, and I’m totally ready to show up for my boys! No. Is a trip down to Palo Alto really worth it? No. I’ll watch on TV though. Yes and no — I’m going to Palo Alto to party because I couldn’t cop tickets for the game. What’s the most important thing for you when it comes to clothes? Comfort. I wake up too early to wear anything tight. Simplicity is key for me. I’m not into making a statement or anything. I love fashion, so anything that goes with the current trends! It has to reflect my personality! Expressing myself is important to me. What’s your favorite Big Game Week activity? Big Sing! The Bonfire Rally. All the decorations that go up on campus (i.e., the lights on Sather Gate, the projections on the Campanile). The actual game, duh! A “Voldemort Went to Stanford” T-shirt, Hogwarts robes, round glasses and a wand. The quote says, “No wizard that ever went bad wasn’t from Stanford,” right? It might’ve been “from Slytherin” actually, but it’s no matter — the Boy Who Lived would totally cheer for Cal. Your basic Cal-shirt-with-jeans look. Simplicity is key. It’s a classic look that’ll never fail you. Stay in your pajamas and just don’t go. That paper you haven’t started won’t finish itself! You don’t care about football all that much, so why waste your time anyways? Dress like Oski. Not sure how you’ll do this, but find a bright yellow sweater, blue pants, make some bear ears, put your hands behind your back, skip around and you’re set! Shirtless with the letter G painted on. Find six other friends to spell out “GO BEARS” with you. And if you’re not down to go shirtless, paint the letters on a white shirt.

Contact Sunny Sichi at [email protected].