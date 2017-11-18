Multiple gunfire reports in South Berkeley on Friday; no injuries

Berkeley Police Department responded to multiple reports of gunfire in South Berkeley about 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

No individuals were injured, but evidence suggests that rounds were fired near Mable and Carrison streets, according to a Nixle alert released Saturday morning.

Investigators are looking into the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the gunfire or suspicious activity in the area is asked to call BPD at 510-981-5900.

Check back for updates.

Malini Ramaiyer is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @malinisramaiyer.