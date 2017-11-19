After 15 years of service, UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor of University Relations Scott Biddy will retire at the end of November.

Biddy, a campus fundraising executive, cites his rationale for retiring as wanting to pursue other career interests as well as move closer to his extended family. He joined the Office of University Relations in 2002 after leaving Georgetown University. Four years later, in December 2006, Biddy became vice chancellor of university relations.

In October 2015, Biddy assumed a different vice chancellor role supporting the chancellor and provost. Scott also took up management responsibilities for the Division of Administration in February 2016.

“I had fifteen wonderful years at Cal, but for some time I’ve been eager to return to my hometown in Texas to be near my extended family,” Biddy said in an email. “My time at Berkeley has certainly been the most meaningful and rewarding of my career; it is an institution that matters now more than ever and it was a great privilege to serve.”

According to campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof, one of Biddy’s greatest contributions to the campus was “The Campaign for Berkeley,” which raised $3.13 billion for the campus. From 2005 to 2013, 281,855 alumni, parents and friends stepped forward and made gifts.

Mogulof added that in addition to leading “The Campaign for Berkeley,” Biddy played a significant role in supporting, coordinating and leveraging the essential work and guidance of the Board of Visitors, a small body of key external volunteers.

“What Scott was able to do … was to make philanthropy and fundraising an important part of what Berkeley was about,” said Irene Kim, associate vice chancellor of advancement of university development and alumni relations. “He was able to articulate the message that fundraising wasn’t about privatizing the university or making it different from what it was, but about sustaining Berkeley’s public mission.”

