10 reasons UC Berkeley is still better than Stanford

This past Saturday, UC Berkeley unfortunately lost the 120th Big Game to that school across the bay for the eighth year in a row. Although we lost, that-school-that-must-not-be-named only beat us by a mere 3 points — a feat in of itself that we should be proud of — and we kept them to within three touchdowns. While $tanfurd may get to keep the Axe for one more year (us die-hard fans at the Clog think it’ll be ours next year), we just wanted to remind you to keep your heads high. Here’s 10 reasons why we’re still better than our rival:

Don’t lose hope or feel upset, Bears. We’re going to bring that Axe back home next year. Go Bears.

Avanti Mehrotra is the assistant blog editor. Contact Avanti Mehrotra at [email protected].