10 reasons UC Berkeley is still better than Stanford

This past Saturday, UC Berkeley unfortunately lost the 120th Big Game to that school across the bay for the eighth year in a row. Although we lost, that-school-that-must-not-be-named only beat us by a mere 3 points — a feat in of itself that we should be proud of — and we kept them to within three touchdowns. While $tanfurd may get to keep the Axe for one more year (us die-hard fans at the Clog think it’ll be ours next year), we just wanted to remind you to keep your heads high. Here’s 10 reasons why we’re still better than our rival:
- We’ve discovered 16 elements on the periodic table. How many has Stanford discovered? Zero. Zilch. None.
- UC Berkeley sent 50 athletes to the 2016 Olympics while our rival sent only 39. Sad. Clearly we’re gifted in the athletics department; we just hit a little rough patch Saturday.
- Guess how many Nobel Laureate winners we have? 22. Stanford? 19.
- The Daily Californian absolutely dominated the Twitter war with the Stanford Daily and stayed classy. We love you, the Daily Texan.
- Our band played at the 50th Superbowl. Stanford’s band got suspended for an entire year’s worth of road games in 2016. #yikes
- Even though our beloved Oski can occasionally come off as creepy, at least we have an official mascot, unlike Stanford. Oski’s not just any mascot; he’s a cool mascot.
- UC Berkeley is the No. 1 public university in the world. Stanford can’t say the same. Sure, it’s a private school, but we’re still #winning.
- Our Sather Tower, or Campanile, is the third-tallest clock tower in the world. We can’t even find a ranking for Stanford’s Hoover Tower.
- Chris Pine went to UC Berkeley and not Stanford.
- We broke the world record for creating the largest human letter. Can we get a hell yeah? Hell yeah.
Don’t lose hope or feel upset, Bears. We’re going to bring that Axe back home next year. Go Bears.
Avanti Mehrotra is the assistant blog editor. Contact Avanti Mehrotra at [email protected].
Read our full comment policy