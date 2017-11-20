Quiz: Should you drop out of UC Berkeley right now or not?

With the end of the semester and finals week quickly approaching, you’ve probably been asking yourself whether you’re really ready and willing to put your brain and body through all of that stress and pain. Well, us, too. UC Berkeley’s a challenging place, and often times we’re sick of dealing with the pressures it inevitably puts on us. So, the real question arises: should you drop out? The “withdraw” button on CalCentral may be extremely tempting due to the ease and accessibility with which it can be pressed, but is dropping out really the best solution to your problems? Try out our quiz, but take your results with a grain of salt.

Are you currently enrolled as a student at UC Berkeley? Yes. Don’t remind me. I wish I wasn’t. No. Did you have midterms? Yes. Let’s not talk about it. Failed them all. No. Do you have finals? Yes. Shut up, please. I’m going home early and skipping them all. No. Are you sick and tired of getting your butt kicked by your professors? Yes. Sort of … I’m kind of in between right now Beyond tired. No. No one can kick my butt. Is the Free Speech Movement dead? Yes. I suppose. Yeah, I killed it. No. Are you dead (inside)? Yes. I’m getting there. My funeral was yesterday. No. Yes, you should drop out. You’re so done with UC Berkeley that your brain only allows you to respond with one-word answers. Your brain is clearly fried, so you might as well get out of there and save it while you’re still young. Yes, you should drop out. You may still be on the fence at this point, as the rigor and stress of school hasn’t quite broken you yet, but, fear not, because your breaking point’s looming. Yes, you should drop out. We’re guessing you’ve done it already and moved somewhere far, far away, like Mars, but if not, the “withdraw” button on CalCentral is patiently awaiting your arrival. Yes, you should drop out. Even though you think everything’s going fine and dandy, you will soon realize that it’s not and that your GPA is literal trash, just like you. So, say goodbye to UC Berkeley and call it a day.

