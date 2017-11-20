College Life

Quiz: Should you drop out of UC Berkeley right now or not?

With the end of the semester and finals week quickly approaching, you’ve probably been asking yourself whether you’re really ready and willing to put your brain and body through all of that stress and pain. Well, us, too. UC Berkeley’s a challenging place, and often times we’re sick of dealing with the pressures it inevitably puts on us. So, the real question arises: should you drop out? The “withdraw” button on CalCentral may be extremely tempting due to the ease and accessibility with which it can be pressed, but is dropping out really the best solution to your problems? Try out our quiz, but take your results with a grain of salt.

  1. Are you currently enrolled as a student at UC Berkeley?
    1. Yes.
    2. Don’t remind me.
    3. I wish I wasn’t.
    4. No.
  2. Did you have midterms?
    1. Yes.
    2. Let’s not talk about it.
    3. Failed them all.
    4. No.
  3. Do you have finals?
    1. Yes.
    2. Shut up, please.
    3. I’m going home early and skipping them all.
    4. No.
  4. Are you sick and tired of getting your butt kicked by your professors?
    1. Yes.
    2. Sort of … I’m kind of in between right now
    3. Beyond tired.
    4. No. No one can kick my butt.
  5. Is the Free Speech Movement dead?
    1. Yes.
    2. I suppose.
    3. Yeah, I killed it.
    4. No.
  6. Are you dead (inside)?
    1. Yes.
    2. I’m getting there.
    3. My funeral was yesterday.
    4. No.
    1. Yes, you should drop out. You’re so done with UC Berkeley that your brain only allows you to respond with one-word answers. Your brain is clearly fried, so you might as well get out of there and save it while you’re still young.
    2. Yes, you should drop out. You may still be on the fence at this point, as the rigor and stress of school hasn’t quite broken you yet, but, fear not, because your breaking point’s looming.
    3. Yes, you should drop out. We’re guessing you’ve done it already and moved somewhere far, far away, like Mars, but if not, the “withdraw” button on CalCentral is patiently awaiting your arrival. 
    4. Yes, you should drop out. Even though you think everything’s going fine and dandy, you will soon realize that it’s not and that your GPA is literal trash, just like you. So, say goodbye to UC Berkeley and call it a day. 

  • Charlie Chan

    A friend from UC Berkeley told me about this (Not News) news item.

    I am currently a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student and a former UC Berkeley freshman.

    UC Berkeley creates too many barriers for students to gain entry into Computer Science:
    – Many of the lower division classes I needed for computer science were either filled to
    capacity or closed.
    – GPA admission requirement have recently been increased.

    I transferred to Cal Poly and have not been disappointed:
    – Cal Poly’s CS classes have less than 40 people, while at UC Berkeley the number
    tends to be well over 100.
    – Employers seem to like Cal Poly students a little more (than UC Berkeley students, for
    example), because Cal Poly students learn by doing.
    – Every person I talked with has had (seniors) or will have (juniors) an internship
    done/lined up for the summer after junior year.
    – All of the seniors I talk with have a full time offer or plan to make a startup after
    they graduate.

    CalPoly SLO has a very good reputation in engineering. It does not have the
    research chops of the grad school at UCB, but the reputation of the undergrad
    education is actually better. (UCB has a reputation for underserving the
    undergrads in engineering, because all the faculty time is taken up with the
    large number of grad students.)

    • California Defender

      I can confirm this.

      My company won’t even interview Berkeley grads anymore as they don’t have the practical skills necessary to perform. When we did hire them in the past, the amount (and expense) of on-the-job-training that was necessary to get them up to speed was not worth the effort. Especially when they routinely request a starting salary that was significantly higher than the industry standard.

      Their sense of value and prestige is so mismatched from their actual knowledge and ability that this overconfidence is seen more as a liability than an asset. It can even be dangerous.

      Besides, there are plenty of quality grads being produced from universities like both Cal Polys.