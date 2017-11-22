Best holiday gifts to purchase for people according to their major

The holidays are coming around and we all know what that means — twinkle lights, latkes and sheer happiness. But holiday prep isn’t quite as simple as the celebration. This time of the year is all about giving and coming up with the right gifts is half the challenge. Luckily, we at the Clog have created the perfect compilation of holiday gifts, no matter what degree your friend, brother or sister’s cousin’s boyfriend is trying to pursue in college!

English

With English majors, you just can’t go wrong with books. Fun fact: almost every English major’s favorite book is actually the Oxford Dictionary! Just get them one, two or six to place on their shelves. It doesn’t matter that in this day and age you can search any definition on the internet. English majors just can’t get enough!

Pre-Med

This one’s easy. Ever seen “Grey’s Anatomy”? Just get your friend or family member everything they need to be a successful doctor: a scalpel, scrubs and a clipboard to make them look really official, of course.

Architecture

LEGO’s motto is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow, and that’s exactly what you’ll be doing when you get your friends their very own set. For the average architecture major, anything from Classic to LEGO City will do the trick!

Psychology

If you’re trying to make a psychology major’s holiday, get them their very own rat and help them be the next B.F. Skinner. Just make sure they’re aware of the ethical guidelines of research.

Legal studies

If the person you’re trying to get a gift for is a legal studies major, they’re obviously trying to be the next Judge Judy. Show them your moral support by getting them their very own authentic gavel. If you’re really dedicated, throw in a traditional judge’s wig and a black gown.

Philosophy

Get them a pair of spectacles and you’re set. That way they’ll feel real sophisticated when they wake up in the middle of the night to discuss existentialism with their roommates.

Pre-Haas

Snakeskin. Patterned. Everything. From jackets to boots to pants, invest in the perfect gear to help them blend into their natural habitat and become the snake they really are.

Environmental science

A compost bin is the way to go. Show them that you care about the environment, too, and get yourself one to match. It’s the perfect symbol of friendship!

Math

Just get them a nice slick protractor. Done.

Computer science

There’s really no better gift for a computer science major than a Kleenex box of tissues. They’re going to need it for when they get their grades back after every midterm. We recommend heading to Costco and buying boxes of tissues in bulk.

Whatever your gift-receiver’s major may be, you can find the right gift for them with just a little bit of creativity and commitment. If not, you can always go with socks. You can never go wrong with socks.

